Still from Two Women. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

A few months before starting the film shoot, I invited Sara Mishara, Louisa Schabas, and Patricia McNeil to my home—respectively, the director of photography, the production designer, and the costume designer. I live in the countryside, and we settled in front of a fire and spent an entire day discussing our feelings about the script, the images and the colors it evoked for us. Beyond sharing our visions, it was an important moment to strengthen our bonds. This film was truly made in a spirit of strong collaboration, and that day marked the beginning of a very powerful artistic exchange. Many things that were said that day are now in the film. It just goes to show that a cozy fireplace and a good lasagna can really make a difference.

