“What I Perceived as the Truth Fundamentally Changed” | Bao Nguyen, The Stringer

A black and white still of a camera crew and a military soldier passing behind them.Still from The Stringer.

by
in Festivals & Events, Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Jan 25, 2025

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

Reflecting on the journey of directing The Stringer, there is one day that particularly symbolizes a significant shift in my perception. It was the moment when my understanding of what I perceived as the truth fundamentally changed. Learning the undisclosed reality behind a well-known story was not only enlightening but also a stark reminder of the weight and privilege of storytelling. This day marked a pivotal transformation for me, emphasizing the profound responsibility we carry as filmmakers to bring hidden narratives into the light.

