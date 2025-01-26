Still from Train Dream. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

I think it would have to be the first scene we shot. We were filming in a beautiful cabin we had built on location in eastern Washington, and Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones were just starting to bring their characters to life. What was scripted as a simple dialogue-free moment naturally grew into a full scene, and suddenly the approach we were all trying to make work—blending scripted scenes with organically found moments—seemed not only possible, but that it might yield something truly beautiful.

