“An Incredible Learning Experience”: Director Michael Larnell | Roxanne Roxanne

Roxanne Roxanne

During its development, production or eventual distribution, what specific challenge of communication did, or will your film, face? How did you deal with it, or how are you planning to deal with it?

My first feature film, Cronies, had a small budget and production team. For Roxanne Roxanne, we had a bigger budget, and this allowed for a larger production team. This meant there were more moving pieces, which presented a slew of challenges on all levels. The fact that the film is a 1980s period film in the busy land of NYC complicated these challenges even more. There were times when this was frustrating but ultimately it was an incredible learning experience and allowed me to grow as a filmmaker. I learned that patience and the ability to adapt to the daily challenges were key to overcome these challenges.

[PREMIERE SCREENING: Sunday, January 22 at 3:00pm — Library Center Theatre]

Sundance Responses 2017