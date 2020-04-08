Filmmaker

Click here to read our Spring 2020 issue, featuring Never Rarely Sometimes Always Never's Eliza Hittman, our Spotlight on Location Shooting and more....

Back to selection

Watch: Don’t Touch Your Face, Directed by Leah Shore, Music by Gina Volpe

Don't Touch Your Face! from Leah Shore on Vimeo.

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Apr 8, 2020

, , ,

It’s hard not to touch your face — something I, and many of you, have undoubtedly learned in recent weeks.

As much as I now better understand epidemiological chains of transmission, I still sometimes slip up. So, I’m going to try to keep this punk earworm by the Lunachick’s Gina Volpe — here visualized in a brashly impactful video by Leah Shore, a 2013 25 New Face — in my head as I (only very occasionally and necessarily) venture out into the world.

© 2020 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF