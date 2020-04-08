Watch: Don’t Touch Your Face, Directed by Leah Shore, Music by Gina Volpe

It’s hard not to touch your face — something I, and many of you, have undoubtedly learned in recent weeks.

As much as I now better understand epidemiological chains of transmission, I still sometimes slip up. So, I’m going to try to keep this punk earworm by the Lunachick’s Gina Volpe — here visualized in a brashly impactful video by Leah Shore, a 2013 25 New Face — in my head as I (only very occasionally and necessarily) venture out into the world.