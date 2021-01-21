The 2020 Village Voice Voice Poll, Reconstructed
Even when a global pandemic hasn’t upended everything, year-end lists and surveys often strike a faintly apologetic tone, acknowledging up front that there’s something inherently frivolous about ranking films in preferential order (whether individually or collectively). “This is kinda dumb, but enjoy!” How, then, should I further diminish a poll conducted in the name of a publication that effectively no longer exists, conducted at the conclusion of a film year that can barely be said to have happened? Movie theaters in many major cities have been dormant since last March, and the Village Voice, which established the original freewheeling critics’ poll back in 1999, went dark three years ago (though it was recently purchased by the same guy who transformed LA Weekly into a haven for sponsored content). Yet I still went ahead and solicited top ten lists from most of the writers and programmers who used to participate in the Voice poll, in my continuing effort to reconstruct what its results for Best Picture, at least, might roughly have been.
The shutdowns and lockdowns definitely took a toll. Last year, 91 people responded; this year, the number fell to 78, with several people expressly noting that they chose to abstain because they’d seen significantly fewer films than usual. Those who did submit a list had to decide for themselves what qualifies as a 2020 “release,” given that the already-fading standard—one week’s run in Los Angeles and/or New York City—would have rendered most of the year’s notable movies ineligible. (As it turned out, the film that won technically did get a standard theatrical release, just a week before everything closed.) I opted not to police this in any way, which is why you’ll see a few titles that really only had virtual-fest screenings last year (and may or may not become more widely available this year). Why arbitarily deny attention to a three-hour Romanian philosophy seminar? Making folks aware of such marketplace anomalies is arguably the whole point of year-end rankings, assuming one believes that there’s any point at all. (See? Reflex.)
Tabulation rules were once again taken straight from the Voice poll itself. Each ranked list produced 55 total points, with ten allotted to the film at #1, nine to the film at #2, and so on down the line. Those too cowardly, indecisive or “principled” to engage in strict hierarchy (sorry, I have strong feelings about this) submitted unranked lists, for which every film received five points—thereby totalling just 50, a small but not insignificant waffling penalty. Seems fair. Once all ballots had arrived, it shook out as follows:
[parenthetical numbers = points/votes]
- First Cow (286/41)
- Lovers Rock (249/38)
- Nomadland (182/31)
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always (153/27)
- The Assistant (149/29)
- Time (138/25)
- Dick Johnson Is Dead (128/23)
- Martin Eden (128/20)
- Bacurau (119/21)
- Vitalina Varela (118/18)
- Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets (108/18)
- Collective (103/17)
- Da 5 Bloods (90/14)
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things (81/15)
- City Hall (64/11)
- Sound of Metal (59/11)
- The Nest (57/11)
- Kajillionaire (55/8)
- Beanpole (53/12)
- Promising Young Woman (53/9)
- Another Round (52/9)
- David Byrne’s American Utopia (52/9) [tie for #21]
- Driveways (51/9)
- Fourteen (50/9)
- Wolfwalkers (38/7)
- Days (37/5)
- Minari (36/7)
- I Was at Home, but… (36/6)
- To the Ends of the Earth (35/5)
- The Grand Bizarre (34/6)
- The Whistlers (34/5)
- The Father (30/5)
- The Vast of Night (30/5) [tie for #32]
- Tenet (29/6)
- Shirley (27/5)
- Soul (26/4)
- Possessor (24/5)
- She Dies Tomorrow (24/4)
- Sorry We Missed You (24/4) [tie for #38]
- Saint Frances (24/3)
- Let Them All Talk (23/6)
- The Invisible Man (22/6)
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (22/5)
- Mangrove (22/5) [tie for #43]
- A White, White Day (22/4)
- Malmkrog (22/3)
- The Painter and the Thief (22/3) [tie for #46]
- Swallow (21/3)
- An Easy Girl (20/4)
- Bad Education (19/5)
As usual, there are no big surprises up at the top. First Cow (#1) was named the year’s best film by the New York Film Critics Circle; Lovers Rock (#2) received that honor from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (jointly with the rest of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe project); Nomadland (#3) took home the National Society of Film Critics’ Best Picture prize. Throw in Never Rarely Sometimes Always and you’ve also got the exact same top four that Indiewire’s much larger poll (230+ critics) produced, albeit in a slightly different order. On the other hand, David Fincher’s Mank placed 10th among Indiewire’s voters but failed even to crack the Pseudo-Voice top 50, amassing fewer points than Rebecca Zlotowski’s comparatively unheralded An Easy Girl (#49). One Night in Miami (Indiewire #17) suffered the same fate, receiving just two votes from this crew…which liked The Assistant considerably more than their counterparts (5th place vs. 22nd place). Ammonite and News of the World got dissed in favor of borderline avant-garde works like The Grand Bizarre and I Was at Home, but… People often refer monolithically to “the critics,” but clearly it depends which critics you’re talking about, even when they’ve been amassed into groups of many dozens.
In any case, my own interest in year-end polls has always been weighted more toward the bottom than the top. The fun lies in browsing through individual, idiosyncratic choices—the comparative orphans, beloved by only a handful, sometimes the light of just one lonely critic’s life. (See #8 on my own list.) At the very least, give us all the data, so we can CTRL-F to our heart’s content. That’s what you’ll find below.
SIMON ABRAMS
01. Son of the White Mare (1981)
02. Vitalina Varela
03. Raining in the Mountain (1979)
04. I Wish I Knew (2010)
05. The Wild Goose Lake
06. Time
07. Jallikattu
08. Assassins
09. Spark (2013)
10. On the Rocks
FLORENCE ALMOZINI
01. Martin Eden
02. Bacurau
03. Lovers Rock
04. Vitalina Varela
05. Sybil
06. I Was at Home, but…
07. Zombi Child
08. The Whistlers
09. The Traitor
10. An Easy Girl
ALI ARIKAN
01. Another Round
02. First Cow
03. Possessor
04. The Nest
05. Vitalina Varela
06. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
07. Sibyl
08. Dick Johnson Is Dead
09. Extraction
10. Promising Young Woman
SEAN AXMAKER
01. First Cow
02. Nomadland
03. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
04. The Assistant
05. Lovers Rock
06. Sound of Metal
07. Promising Young Woman
08. Corpus Christi
09. Emma.
10. Bill and Ted Face the Music
CHARLES BRAMESCO
01. The Twentieth Century
02. Shirley
03. Da 5 Bloods
04. First Cow
05. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
06. Lovers Rock
07. Time
08. The Painted Bird
09. Nomadland
10. Vitalina Varela
RICHARD BRODY
01. Kajillionaire
02. Da 5 Bloods
03. The Whistlers
04. Dick Johnson Is Dead
05. An Easy Girl
06. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
07. On the Rocks
08. Lovers Rock
09. Time
10. City Hall
SEAN BURNS
01. Bacurau
02. Collective
03. First Cow
04. Beanpole
05. City Hall
06. Lovers Rock
07. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
08. Vitalina Varela
09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
10. David Byrne’s American Utopia
MAX CARPENTER
01. Days
02. First Cow
03. Malmkrog
04. Gunda
05. The American Sector
06. Nasir
07. The Last City
08. Notturno
09. Truth or Consequences
10. Río Turbio
MONICA CASTILLO
01. Lovers Rock
02. Bacurau
03. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
04. Collective
05. The Vast of Night
06. The Assistant
07. Wolfwalkers
08. Mucho Mucho Amor
09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
10. I’m No Longer Here
JUSTIN CHANG
01. Vitalina Varela
02. Time
03. Nomadland
04. First Cow
05. Martin Eden
06. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
07. City Hall
08. Collective
09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
10. Beanpole
DARYL CHIN
01. Vitalina Varela
02. First Cow
03. Circumstantial Pleasures
04. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
05. Dick Johnson Is Dead
06. Nomadland
07. David Byrne’s American Utopia
08. Minari
09. Time
10. Mank
JORDAN CRONK
01. DAU
02. Days
03. Malmkrog
04. The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)
05. Beginning
06. Her Socialist Smile
07. The Salt of Tears
08. Siberia
09. The Woman Who Ran
10. The Year of the Discovery
FREJA DAM
01. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
02. The Assistant
03. First Cow
04. Another Round
05. Soul
06. Les Misérables
07. Time
08. Shirley
09. Dick Johnson Is Dead
10. Sound of Metal
MIKE D’ANGELO
01. First Cow
02. A White, White Day
03. The Grand Bizarre
04. The Nest
05. Fourteen
06. Red, White and Blue
07. Tenet
08. Shithouse
09. Dick Johnson Is Dead
10. Lovers Rock
BRIAN DARR
(unranked)
The Beast Must Die
The Brilliant Biograph: Earliest Moving Images of Europe
Days
Film About a Father Who
First Cow
Fourteen
The Giverny Document
Nomadland
Steven Arnold: Heavenly Bodies
Undine
MORGAN LEIGH DAVIES
01. The Nest
02. City Hall
03. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
04. First Cow
05. Dick Johnson Is Dead
06. The Assistant
07. Collective
08. On the Rocks
09. Lovers Rock
10. Driveways
PETER DEBRUGE
01. A Sun
02. Saint Frances
03. Soul
04. Herself
05. Nomadland
06. Mangrove
07. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
08. A White, White Day
09. Antebellum
10. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
A.A. DOWD
01. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
02. The Assistant
03. The Climb
04. First Cow
05. Fourteen
06. Nomadland
07. Time
08. Lovers Rock
09. Vitalina Varela
10. Beanpole
DIANA DRUMM
(unranked)
The Assistant
Bacurau
Da 5 Bloods
Dick Johnson Is Dead
First Cow
Lovers Rock
Martin Eden
Nomadland
Shirley
Vitalina Varela
ALONSO DURALDE
01. Collective
02. Driveways
03. Lovers Rock
04. First Cow
05. City Hall
06. Crip Camp
07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
08. Bacurau
09. I’m Your Woman
10. On the Rocks
BILGE EBIRI
01. Martin Eden
02. Time
03. Da 5 Bloods
04. Beanpole
05. Collective
06. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
07. Tenet
08. Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga
09. The Old Guard
10. Mayor
KATE ERBLAND
(unranked)
The Assistant
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Invisible Man
Lovers Rock
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
Saint Frances
Time
Wolfwalkers
STEVE ERICKSON
01. Vitalina Varela
02. She Dies Tomorrow
03. Possessor
04. Still Processing
05. Cenote
06. Lovers Rock
07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
08. First Cow
09. Time
10. Fourteen
DAVID FEAR
01. Collective
02. Lovers Rock
03. David Byrne’s American Utopia
04. First Cow
05. Bacurau
06. Time
07. Minari
08. Dick Johnson Is Dead
09. Martin Eden
10. Nomadland
JON FROSCH
01. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
02. Nomadland
03. An Easy Girl
04. Ammonite
05. Promising Young Woman
06. The Forty Year Old Version
07. The Climb
08. Beanpole
09. The Surrogate
10. Da 5 Bloods
CYNTHIA FUCHS
01. Time
02. 76 Days
03. Our Time Machine
04. A Thousand Cuts
05. Gunda
06. Through the Night
07. Dick Johnson Is Dead
08. City So Real
09. Collective
10. The Truffle Hunters
LAWRENCE GARCIA
01. I Was at Home, but…
02. Martin Eden
03. To the Ends of the Earth
04. Yourself and Yours (2016)
05. The Traitor
06. City Hall
07. Young Ahmed
08. Let Them All Talk
09. The Grand Bizarre
10. Tommaso
DEVIKA GIRISH
(unranked)
Bacurau
Days
Dick Johnson Is Dead
First Cow
Heimat Is a Space in Time
Los Conductos
Lovers Rock
Martin Eden
Time
Undine
NOAH GITTELL
01. First Cow
02. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
03. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
04. The Assistant
05. Sorry We Missed You
06. The Father
07. Nomadland
08. Possessor
09. Tommaso
10. Lovers Rock
ED GONZALEZ
01. City Hall
02. To the Ends of the Earth
03. Tommaso
04. The Cordillera of Dreams
05. The Grand Bizarre
06. Welcome to Chechnya
07. Space Dogs
08. Ghost Tropic
09. Time
10. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
TIM GRIERSON
01. Nomadland
02. David Byrne’s American Utopia
03. First Cow
04. The Nest
05. Collective
06. Driveways
07. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
08. Sound of Metal
09. She Dies Tomorrow
10. The Father
SUSANNAH GRUDER
01. Dick Johnson Is Dead
02. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
03. Bacurau
04. Epicentro
05. Martin Eden
06. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
07. Lovers Rock
08. Kajillionaire
09. The Calming
10. The Assistant
ROXANA HADADI
01. Saint Frances
02. Sound of Metal
03. Minari
04. Driveways
05. First Cow
06. Miss Juneteenth
07. True History of the Kelly Gang
08. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
09. The Assistant
10. Wasp Network
JESSE HASSENGER
01. Kajillionaire
02. The Vast of Night
03. First Cow
04. Straight Up
05. Bad Education
06. Da 5 Bloods
07. Nomadland
08. The Invisible Man
09. Palm Springs
10. The Assistant
ODIE HENDERSON
01. David Byrne’s American Utopia
02. Da 5 Bloods
03. Lovers Rock
04. Nomadland
05. Hamilton
06. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
07. His House
08. Time
09. The Old Guard
10. The Truth
AARON HILLIS
01. Lovers Rock
02. Bacurau
03. Time
04. Another Round
05. Vitalina Varela
06. The Nest
07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
08. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
09. Nomadland
10. The Invisible Man
JORDAN HOFFMAN
01. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
02. Lovers Rock
03. Tenet
04. Wolfwalkers
05. Minari
06. An Easy Girl
07. Possessor
08. La Llorona
09. Spaceship Earth
10. Bacurau
REN JENDER
01. Time
02. The Assistant
03. Crip Camp
04. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
05. No Ordinary Man
06. I Carry You With Me
07. The Forty Year Old Version
08. Farewell Amor
09. On the Record
10. Coded Bias
DON KAYE
01. The Father
02. Sound of Metal
03. The Trial of the Chicago 7
04. Nomadland
05. The Way Back
06. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
07. Class Action Park
08. The Invisible Man
09. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
10. Bad Education
GLENN KENNY
01. Vitalina Varela
02. First Cow
03. She Dies Tomorrow
04. The Wold House
05. Shirley
06. Joan of Arc
07. Wasp Network
08. Cut Throat City
09. Residue
10. Possessor
KRISTEN YOONSOO KIM
01. Yourself and Yours
02. Lovers Rock
03. To the Ends of the Earth
04. Martin Eden
05. Tesla
06. Time
07. City Hall
08. Hubie Halloween
09. Let Them All Talk
10. The Forty Year Old Version
DAN KOIS
01. Nomadland
02. Dick Johnson Is Dead
03. Minari
04. Lovers Rock
05. David Byrne’s American Utopia
06. The Assistant
07. Wolfwalkers
08. Palm Springs
09. The Old Guard
10. Gunda
PETER LABUZA
01. The Brilliant Biograph: Earliest Moving Images of Europe
02. The Grand Bizarre
03. The History of the Seattle Mariners
04. Cane River (1982)
05. The Giverny Document
06. The Assistant
07. Da 5 Bloods
08. Monster Hunter
09. Let Them All Talk
10. Ham on Rye
TOMRIS LAFFLY
01. The Assistant
02. Lovers Rock
03. Promising Young Woman
04. The Invisible Man
05. Martin Eden
06. Nomadland
07. The Wolf House
08. The Nest
09. Mayor
10. Crip Camp
JOSH LARSEN
01. Lovers Rock
02. Soul
03. First Cow
04. Vitalina Varela
05. Relic
06. Dick Johnson Is Dead
07. The Assistant
08. The Forty Year Old Version
09. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
10. Mangrove
WILL LEITCH
01. Hamilton
02. First Cow
03. Boys State
04. Nomadland
05. The Father
06. David Byrne’s American Utopia
07. Collective
08. One Night in Miami
09. The Assistant
10. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
DIEGO LERER
01. Lovers Rock
02. City Hall
03. DAU: Degeneration
04. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
05. Nomadland
06. David Byrne’s American Utopia
07. The Woman Who Ran
08. First Cow
09. The Year of the Discovery
10. Kajillionaire
WILLOW MACLAY
01. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
02. Fourteen
03. Tommaso
04. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
05. Lingua Franca
06. First Cow
07. The Assistant
08. The History of the Seattle Mariners
09. The Woman Who Ran
10. Still Processing
BENJAMIN MERCER
(unranked)
The Assistant
Cane River (1982)
First Cow
The Last Dance
Let Them All Talk
Sound of Metal
Tenet
Time
The Vast of Night
Vitalina Varela
NOEL MURRAY
01. First Cow
02. Dick Johnson Is Dead
03. The Whistlers
04. Kajillionaire
05. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
06. Lovers Rock
07. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
08. Soul
09. Mank
10. Nomadland
VIKRAM MURTHI
01. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
02. First Cow
03. The Assistant
04. A White, White Day
05. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
06. Lovers Rock
07. The Grand Bizarre
08. Collective
09. Tesla
10. Mank
MICHAEL NORDINE
01. Beanpole
02. Da 5 Bloods
03. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
04. Kajillionaire
05. A Sun
06. Sound of Metal
07. Driveways
08. To the Ends of the Earth
09. La Llorona
10. House of Hummingbird
GERALD PEARY
01. Nomadland
02. Collective
03. La Llorona
04. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
05. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
06. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
07. Sorry We Missed You
08. The Assistant
09. Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan
10. Dick Johnson Is Dead
MATT PRIGGE
01. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
02. Lovers Rock
03. City Hall
04. Fourteen
05. First Cow
06. Vitalina Varela
07. The Assistant
08. Bacurau
09. Tesla
10. Beanpole
C.J. PRINCE
01. Bacurau
02. Isadora’s Children
03. The Whistlers
04. I Was at Home, but…
05. Ghost Town Anthology
06. The Vast of Night
07. Ghost Tropic
08. A White, White Day
09. Driveways
10. Bad Education
KRISTY PUCHKO
01. Promising Young Woman
02. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
03. Swallow
04. The Painter and the Thief
05. Wolfwalkers
06. First Cow
07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
08. Sound of Metal
09. One Night in Miami
10. Nomadland
JEFF REICHERT
01. Fire Will Come
02. Martin Eden
03. Days
04. To the Ends of the Earth
05. Malmkrog
06. Vitalina Varela
07. I Was at Home, but…
08. Collective
09. Lovers Rock
10. Ghost Tropic
VADIM RIZOV
(unranked)
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
Collective
Fourteen
Hill of Freedom
I Was at Home, but…
Let Them All Talk
Mank
Martin Eden
Residue
Sibyl
JONATHAN ROSENBAUM
(unranked)
Cenote
Coup 53
First Cow
Her Socialist Smile
Last and First Men
The Midnight Sky
MLK/FBI
Schoolgirls
The Social Dilemma
Vitalina Varela
JOSHUA ROTHKOPF
01. Martin Eden
02. Nomadland
03. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
04. Kajillionaire
05. Mangrove
06. The Nest
07. Welcome to Chechnya
08. The Invisible Man
09. Dick Johnson Is Dead
10. Bacurau
MIKE RUBIN
01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
02. Lovers Rock
03. Beanpole
04. The Whistlers
05. Bacurau
06. Collective
07. Sorry We Missed You
08. Mangrove
09. City Hall
10. Mank
NICK SCHAGER
01. Dick Johnson Is Dead
02. First Cow
03. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
04. The Painted Bird
05. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
06. Nomadland
07. The Wild Goose Lake
08. Martin Eden
09. Minari
10. The Assistant
MICHAEL SICINSKI
01. Circumstantial Pleasures
02. Martin Eden
03. Lovers Rock
04. Heimat Is a Space in Time
05. Fourteen
06. I Was at Home, but…
07. Joan of Arc
08. Red, White and Blue
09. Liberté
10. Another Round
DAVID SIMS
01. First Cow
02. Lovers Rock
03. The Nest
04. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
05. Mank
06. Nomadland
07. Bacurau
08. Tenet
09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
10. Da 5 Bloods
JOSH SPIEGEL
01. Da 5 Bloods
02. Sound of Metal
03. Bad Education
04. Wolfwalkers
05. Another Round
06. Nomadland
07. Palm Springs
08. The Assistant
09. Dick Johnson Is Dead
10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
EMMA STEFANSKY
(unranked)
Another Round
Bacurau
First Cow
The Painter and the Thief
She Dies Tomorrow
Sound of Metal
Tenet
Time
The Vast of Night
Wolfwalkers
DAVID STERRITT
01. Sorry We Missed You
02. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
03. The Father
04. First Cow
05. Martin Eden
06. Da 5 Bloods
07. Shirley
08. Crazy, Not Insane
09. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
10. The Nest
ELIZABETH STODDARD
01. First Cow
02. I’m Your Woman
03. Nomadland
04. Promising Young Woman
05. Miss Juneteenth
06. The Assistant
07. Bacurau
08. Lovers Rock
09. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
10. Palm Springs
SCOTT TOBIAS
01. Dick Johnson Is Dead
02. The Assistant
03. First Cow
04. Lovers Rock
05. Nomadland
06. Bacurau
07. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
08. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
09. Beanpole
10. The Nest
KYLE TURNER
01. Kajillionaire
02. The Half of It
03. Circle Jerk Live
04. Driveways
05. The Surrogate
06. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
07. Lingua Franca
08. On a Magical Night
09. Born to Be
10. Save Yourselves!
KATIE WALSH
01. Martin Eden
02. Small Axe
03. Collective
04. Promising Young Woman
05. Swallow
06. Sound of Metal
07. Dick Johnson Is Dead
08. The Nest
09. The Climb
10. First Cow
C. MASON WELLS
(unranked)
Autoficción
Babyteeth
Bacurau
Fourteen
The Grand Bizarre
Martin Eden
Movie That Invites Pausing
Tesla
Time
Vitalina Varela
MADDIE WHITTLE
01. Lovers Rock
02. Time
03. Beanpole
04. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
05. Da 5 Bloods
06. The Assistant
07. The King of Staten Island
08. The Twentieth Century
09. Gunda
10. Bacurau
ALISSA WILKINSON
01. The Painter and the Thief
02. Mayor
03. Lovers Rock
04. Dick Johnson Is Dead
05. Driveways
06. The Assistant
07. Another Round
08. Time
09. First Cow
10. Beanpole
ALISON WILLMORE
01. Bacurau
02. Lovers Rock
03. Time
04. Dick Johnson Is Dead
05. The Assistant
06. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
07. Beanpole
08. Martin Eden
09. Another Round
10. Relic
CHUCK WILSON
01. Driveways
02. Time
03. The Truth
04. Swallow
05. Residue
06. Straight Up
07. My Dog Stupid
08. Crip Camp
09. The 24th
10. River City Drumbeat
ALAN ZILBERMAN
01. Da 5 Bloods
02. Collective
03. Lovers Rock
04. Nomadland
05. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
06. First Cow
07. David Byrne’s American Utopia
08. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
09. Martin Eden
10. The Climb
ESTHER ZUCKERMAN
01. Another Round
02. Dick Johnson Is Dead
03. Nomadland
04. Mangrove
05. Let Them All Talk
06. Promising Young Woman
07. Relic
08. Bad Education
09. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
10. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm