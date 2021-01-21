The 2020 Village Voice Voice Poll, Reconstructed

John Magaro in First Cow (Photo courtesy of A24/Allyson Riggs)

Even when a global pandemic hasn’t upended everything, year-end lists and surveys often strike a faintly apologetic tone, acknowledging up front that there’s something inherently frivolous about ranking films in preferential order (whether individually or collectively). “This is kinda dumb, but enjoy!” How, then, should I further diminish a poll conducted in the name of a publication that effectively no longer exists, conducted at the conclusion of a film year that can barely be said to have happened? Movie theaters in many major cities have been dormant since last March, and the Village Voice, which established the original freewheeling critics’ poll back in 1999, went dark three years ago (though it was recently purchased by the same guy who transformed LA Weekly into a haven for sponsored content). Yet I still went ahead and solicited top ten lists from most of the writers and programmers who used to participate in the Voice poll, in my continuing effort to reconstruct what its results for Best Picture, at least, might roughly have been.

<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The shutdowns and lockdowns definitely took a toll. Last year, 91 people responded; this year, the number fell to 78, with several people expressly noting that they chose to abstain because they’d seen significantly fewer films than usual. Those who did submit a list had to decide for themselves what qualifies as a 2020 “release,” given that the already-fading standard—one week’s run in Los Angeles and/or New York City—would have rendered most of the year’s notable movies ineligible. (As it turned out, the film that won technically did get a standard theatrical release, just a week before everything closed.) I opted not to police this in any way, which is why you’ll see a few titles that really only had virtual-fest screenings last year (and may or may not become more widely available this year). Why arbitarily deny attention to a three-hour Romanian philosophy seminar? Making folks aware of such marketplace anomalies is arguably the whole point of year-end rankings, assuming one believes that there’s any point at all. (See? Reflex.)

Tabulation rules were once again taken straight from the Voice poll itself. Each ranked list produced 55 total points, with ten allotted to the film at #1, nine to the film at #2, and so on down the line. Those too cowardly, indecisive or “principled” to engage in strict hierarchy (sorry, I have strong feelings about this) submitted unranked lists, for which every film received five points—thereby totalling just 50, a small but not insignificant waffling penalty. Seems fair. Once all ballots had arrived, it shook out as follows:

[parenthetical numbers = points/votes]

First Cow (286/41) Lovers Rock (249/38) Nomadland (182/31) Never Rarely Sometimes Always (153/27) The Assistant (149/29) Time (138/25) Dick Johnson Is Dead (128/23) Martin Eden (128/20) Bacurau (119/21) Vitalina Varela (118/18) Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets (108/18) Collective (103/17) Da 5 Bloods (90/14) I’m Thinking of Ending Things (81/15) City Hall (64/11) Sound of Metal (59/11) The Nest (57/11) Kajillionaire (55/8) Beanpole (53/12) Promising Young Woman (53/9) Another Round (52/9) David Byrne’s American Utopia (52/9) [tie for #21] Driveways (51/9) Fourteen (50/9) Wolfwalkers (38/7) Days (37/5) Minari (36/7) I Was at Home, but… (36/6) To the Ends of the Earth (35/5) The Grand Bizarre (34/6) The Whistlers (34/5) The Father (30/5) The Vast of Night (30/5) [tie for #32] Tenet (29/6) Shirley (27/5) Soul (26/4) Possessor (24/5) She Dies Tomorrow (24/4) Sorry We Missed You (24/4) [tie for #38] Saint Frances (24/3) Let Them All Talk (23/6) The Invisible Man (22/6) Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (22/5) Mangrove (22/5) [tie for #43] A White, White Day (22/4) Malmkrog (22/3) The Painter and the Thief (22/3) [tie for #46] Swallow (21/3) An Easy Girl (20/4) Bad Education (19/5)

As usual, there are no big surprises up at the top. First Cow (#1) was named the year’s best film by the New York Film Critics Circle; Lovers Rock (#2) received that honor from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (jointly with the rest of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe project); Nomadland (#3) took home the National Society of Film Critics’ Best Picture prize. Throw in Never Rarely Sometimes Always and you’ve also got the exact same top four that Indiewire’s much larger poll (230+ critics) produced, albeit in a slightly different order. On the other hand, David Fincher’s Mank placed 10th among Indiewire’s voters but failed even to crack the Pseudo-Voice top 50, amassing fewer points than Rebecca Zlotowski’s comparatively unheralded An Easy Girl (#49). One Night in Miami (Indiewire #17) suffered the same fate, receiving just two votes from this crew…which liked The Assistant considerably more than their counterparts (5th place vs. 22nd place). Ammonite and News of the World got dissed in favor of borderline avant-garde works like The Grand Bizarre and I Was at Home, but… People often refer monolithically to “the critics,” but clearly it depends which critics you’re talking about, even when they’ve been amassed into groups of many dozens.

In any case, my own interest in year-end polls has always been weighted more toward the bottom than the top. The fun lies in browsing through individual, idiosyncratic choices—the comparative orphans, beloved by only a handful, sometimes the light of just one lonely critic’s life. (See #8 on my own list.) At the very least, give us all the data, so we can CTRL-F to our heart’s content. That’s what you’ll find below.

SIMON ABRAMS

01. Son of the White Mare (1981)

02. Vitalina Varela

03. Raining in the Mountain (1979)

04. I Wish I Knew (2010)

05. The Wild Goose Lake

06. Time

07. Jallikattu

08. Assassins

09. Spark (2013)

10. On the Rocks

FLORENCE ALMOZINI

01. Martin Eden

02. Bacurau

03. Lovers Rock

04. Vitalina Varela

05. Sybil

06. I Was at Home, but…

07. Zombi Child

08. The Whistlers

09. The Traitor

10. An Easy Girl

ALI ARIKAN

01. Another Round

02. First Cow

03. Possessor

04. The Nest

05. Vitalina Varela

06. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

07. Sibyl

08. Dick Johnson Is Dead

09. Extraction

10. Promising Young Woman

SEAN AXMAKER

01. First Cow

02. Nomadland

03. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

04. The Assistant

05. Lovers Rock

06. Sound of Metal

07. Promising Young Woman

08. Corpus Christi

09. Emma.

10. Bill and Ted Face the Music

CHARLES BRAMESCO

01. The Twentieth Century

02. Shirley

03. Da 5 Bloods

04. First Cow

05. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

06. Lovers Rock

07. Time

08. The Painted Bird

09. Nomadland

10. Vitalina Varela

RICHARD BRODY

01. Kajillionaire

02. Da 5 Bloods

03. The Whistlers

04. Dick Johnson Is Dead

05. An Easy Girl

06. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

07. On the Rocks

08. Lovers Rock

09. Time

10. City Hall

SEAN BURNS

01. Bacurau

02. Collective

03. First Cow

04. Beanpole

05. City Hall

06. Lovers Rock

07. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

08. Vitalina Varela

09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

10. David Byrne’s American Utopia

MAX CARPENTER

01. Days

02. First Cow

03. Malmkrog

04. Gunda

05. The American Sector

06. Nasir

07. The Last City

08. Notturno

09. Truth or Consequences

10. Río Turbio

MONICA CASTILLO

01. Lovers Rock

02. Bacurau

03. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

04. Collective

05. The Vast of Night

06. The Assistant

07. Wolfwalkers

08. Mucho Mucho Amor

09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

10. I’m No Longer Here

JUSTIN CHANG

01. Vitalina Varela

02. Time

03. Nomadland

04. First Cow

05. Martin Eden

06. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

07. City Hall

08. Collective

09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

10. Beanpole

DARYL CHIN

01. Vitalina Varela

02. First Cow

03. Circumstantial Pleasures

04. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

05. Dick Johnson Is Dead

06. Nomadland

07. David Byrne’s American Utopia

08. Minari

09. Time

10. Mank

JORDAN CRONK

01. DAU

02. Days

03. Malmkrog

04. The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)

05. Beginning

06. Her Socialist Smile

07. The Salt of Tears

08. Siberia

09. The Woman Who Ran

10. The Year of the Discovery

FREJA DAM

01. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

02. The Assistant

03. First Cow

04. Another Round

05. Soul

06. Les Misérables

07. Time

08. Shirley

09. Dick Johnson Is Dead

10. Sound of Metal

MIKE D’ANGELO

01. First Cow

02. A White, White Day

03. The Grand Bizarre

04. The Nest

05. Fourteen

06. Red, White and Blue

07. Tenet

08. Shithouse

09. Dick Johnson Is Dead

10. Lovers Rock

BRIAN DARR

(unranked)

The Beast Must Die

The Brilliant Biograph: Earliest Moving Images of Europe

Days

Film About a Father Who

First Cow

Fourteen

The Giverny Document

Nomadland

Steven Arnold: Heavenly Bodies

Undine

MORGAN LEIGH DAVIES

01. The Nest

02. City Hall

03. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

04. First Cow

05. Dick Johnson Is Dead

06. The Assistant

07. Collective

08. On the Rocks

09. Lovers Rock

10. Driveways

PETER DEBRUGE

01. A Sun

02. Saint Frances

03. Soul

04. Herself

05. Nomadland

06. Mangrove

07. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

08. A White, White Day

09. Antebellum

10. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

A.A. DOWD

01. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

02. The Assistant

03. The Climb

04. First Cow

05. Fourteen

06. Nomadland

07. Time

08. Lovers Rock

09. Vitalina Varela

10. Beanpole

DIANA DRUMM

(unranked)

The Assistant

Bacurau

Da 5 Bloods

Dick Johnson Is Dead

First Cow

Lovers Rock

Martin Eden

Nomadland

Shirley

Vitalina Varela

ALONSO DURALDE

01. Collective

02. Driveways

03. Lovers Rock

04. First Cow

05. City Hall

06. Crip Camp

07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

08. Bacurau

09. I’m Your Woman

10. On the Rocks

BILGE EBIRI

01. Martin Eden

02. Time

03. Da 5 Bloods

04. Beanpole

05. Collective

06. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

07. Tenet

08. Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga

09. The Old Guard

10. Mayor

KATE ERBLAND

(unranked)

The Assistant

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Invisible Man

Lovers Rock

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

Saint Frances

Time

Wolfwalkers

STEVE ERICKSON

01. Vitalina Varela

02. She Dies Tomorrow

03. Possessor

04. Still Processing

05. Cenote

06. Lovers Rock

07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

08. First Cow

09. Time

10. Fourteen

DAVID FEAR

01. Collective

02. Lovers Rock

03. David Byrne’s American Utopia

04. First Cow

05. Bacurau

06. Time

07. Minari

08. Dick Johnson Is Dead

09. Martin Eden

10. Nomadland

JON FROSCH

01. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

02. Nomadland

03. An Easy Girl

04. Ammonite

05. Promising Young Woman

06. The Forty Year Old Version

07. The Climb

08. Beanpole

09. The Surrogate

10. Da 5 Bloods

CYNTHIA FUCHS

01. Time

02. 76 Days

03. Our Time Machine

04. A Thousand Cuts

05. Gunda

06. Through the Night

07. Dick Johnson Is Dead

08. City So Real

09. Collective

10. The Truffle Hunters

LAWRENCE GARCIA

01. I Was at Home, but…

02. Martin Eden

03. To the Ends of the Earth

04. Yourself and Yours (2016)

05. The Traitor

06. City Hall

07. Young Ahmed

08. Let Them All Talk

09. The Grand Bizarre

10. Tommaso

DEVIKA GIRISH

(unranked)

Bacurau

Days

Dick Johnson Is Dead

First Cow

Heimat Is a Space in Time

Los Conductos

Lovers Rock

Martin Eden

Time

Undine

NOAH GITTELL

01. First Cow

02. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

03. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

04. The Assistant

05. Sorry We Missed You

06. The Father

07. Nomadland

08. Possessor

09. Tommaso

10. Lovers Rock

ED GONZALEZ

01. City Hall

02. To the Ends of the Earth

03. Tommaso

04. The Cordillera of Dreams

05. The Grand Bizarre

06. Welcome to Chechnya

07. Space Dogs

08. Ghost Tropic

09. Time

10. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

TIM GRIERSON

01. Nomadland

02. David Byrne’s American Utopia

03. First Cow

04. The Nest

05. Collective

06. Driveways

07. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

08. Sound of Metal

09. She Dies Tomorrow

10. The Father

SUSANNAH GRUDER

01. Dick Johnson Is Dead

02. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

03. Bacurau

04. Epicentro

05. Martin Eden

06. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

07. Lovers Rock

08. Kajillionaire

09. The Calming

10. The Assistant

ROXANA HADADI

01. Saint Frances

02. Sound of Metal

03. Minari

04. Driveways

05. First Cow

06. Miss Juneteenth

07. True History of the Kelly Gang

08. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

09. The Assistant

10. Wasp Network

JESSE HASSENGER

01. Kajillionaire

02. The Vast of Night

03. First Cow

04. Straight Up

05. Bad Education

06. Da 5 Bloods

07. Nomadland

08. The Invisible Man

09. Palm Springs

10. The Assistant

ODIE HENDERSON

01. David Byrne’s American Utopia

02. Da 5 Bloods

03. Lovers Rock

04. Nomadland

05. Hamilton

06. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

07. His House

08. Time

09. The Old Guard

10. The Truth

AARON HILLIS

01. Lovers Rock

02. Bacurau

03. Time

04. Another Round

05. Vitalina Varela

06. The Nest

07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

08. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

09. Nomadland

10. The Invisible Man

JORDAN HOFFMAN

01. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

02. Lovers Rock

03. Tenet

04. Wolfwalkers

05. Minari

06. An Easy Girl

07. Possessor

08. La Llorona

09. Spaceship Earth

10. Bacurau

REN JENDER

01. Time

02. The Assistant

03. Crip Camp

04. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

05. No Ordinary Man

06. I Carry You With Me

07. The Forty Year Old Version

08. Farewell Amor

09. On the Record

10. Coded Bias

DON KAYE

01. The Father

02. Sound of Metal

03. The Trial of the Chicago 7

04. Nomadland

05. The Way Back

06. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

07. Class Action Park

08. The Invisible Man

09. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

10. Bad Education

GLENN KENNY

01. Vitalina Varela

02. First Cow

03. She Dies Tomorrow

04. The Wold House

05. Shirley

06. Joan of Arc

07. Wasp Network

08. Cut Throat City

09. Residue

10. Possessor

KRISTEN YOONSOO KIM

01. Yourself and Yours

02. Lovers Rock

03. To the Ends of the Earth

04. Martin Eden

05. Tesla

06. Time

07. City Hall

08. Hubie Halloween

09. Let Them All Talk

10. The Forty Year Old Version

DAN KOIS

01. Nomadland

02. Dick Johnson Is Dead

03. Minari

04. Lovers Rock

05. David Byrne’s American Utopia

06. The Assistant

07. Wolfwalkers

08. Palm Springs

09. The Old Guard

10. Gunda

PETER LABUZA

01. The Brilliant Biograph: Earliest Moving Images of Europe

02. The Grand Bizarre

03. The History of the Seattle Mariners

04. Cane River (1982)

05. The Giverny Document

06. The Assistant

07. Da 5 Bloods

08. Monster Hunter

09. Let Them All Talk

10. Ham on Rye

TOMRIS LAFFLY

01. The Assistant

02. Lovers Rock

03. Promising Young Woman

04. The Invisible Man

05. Martin Eden

06. Nomadland

07. The Wolf House

08. The Nest

09. Mayor

10. Crip Camp

JOSH LARSEN

01. Lovers Rock

02. Soul

03. First Cow

04. Vitalina Varela

05. Relic

06. Dick Johnson Is Dead

07. The Assistant

08. The Forty Year Old Version

09. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

10. Mangrove

WILL LEITCH

01. Hamilton

02. First Cow

03. Boys State

04. Nomadland

05. The Father

06. David Byrne’s American Utopia

07. Collective

08. One Night in Miami

09. The Assistant

10. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

DIEGO LERER

01. Lovers Rock

02. City Hall

03. DAU: Degeneration

04. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

05. Nomadland

06. David Byrne’s American Utopia

07. The Woman Who Ran

08. First Cow

09. The Year of the Discovery

10. Kajillionaire

WILLOW MACLAY

01. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

02. Fourteen

03. Tommaso

04. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

05. Lingua Franca

06. First Cow

07. The Assistant

08. The History of the Seattle Mariners

09. The Woman Who Ran

10. Still Processing

BENJAMIN MERCER

(unranked)

The Assistant

Cane River (1982)

First Cow

The Last Dance

Let Them All Talk

Sound of Metal

Tenet

Time

The Vast of Night

Vitalina Varela

NOEL MURRAY

01. First Cow

02. Dick Johnson Is Dead

03. The Whistlers

04. Kajillionaire

05. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

06. Lovers Rock

07. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

08. Soul

09. Mank

10. Nomadland

VIKRAM MURTHI

01. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

02. First Cow

03. The Assistant

04. A White, White Day

05. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

06. Lovers Rock

07. The Grand Bizarre

08. Collective

09. Tesla

10. Mank

MICHAEL NORDINE

01. Beanpole

02. Da 5 Bloods

03. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

04. Kajillionaire

05. A Sun

06. Sound of Metal

07. Driveways

08. To the Ends of the Earth

09. La Llorona

10. House of Hummingbird

GERALD PEARY

01. Nomadland

02. Collective

03. La Llorona

04. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

05. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

06. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

07. Sorry We Missed You

08. The Assistant

09. Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

10. Dick Johnson Is Dead

MATT PRIGGE

01. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

02. Lovers Rock

03. City Hall

04. Fourteen

05. First Cow

06. Vitalina Varela

07. The Assistant

08. Bacurau

09. Tesla

10. Beanpole

C.J. PRINCE

01. Bacurau

02. Isadora’s Children

03. The Whistlers

04. I Was at Home, but…

05. Ghost Town Anthology

06. The Vast of Night

07. Ghost Tropic

08. A White, White Day

09. Driveways

10. Bad Education

KRISTY PUCHKO

01. Promising Young Woman

02. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

03. Swallow

04. The Painter and the Thief

05. Wolfwalkers

06. First Cow

07. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

08. Sound of Metal

09. One Night in Miami

10. Nomadland

JEFF REICHERT

01. Fire Will Come

02. Martin Eden

03. Days

04. To the Ends of the Earth

05. Malmkrog

06. Vitalina Varela

07. I Was at Home, but…

08. Collective

09. Lovers Rock

10. Ghost Tropic

VADIM RIZOV

(unranked)

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Collective

Fourteen

Hill of Freedom

I Was at Home, but…

Let Them All Talk

Mank

Martin Eden

Residue

Sibyl

JONATHAN ROSENBAUM

(unranked)

Cenote

Coup 53

First Cow

Her Socialist Smile

Last and First Men

The Midnight Sky

MLK/FBI

Schoolgirls

The Social Dilemma

Vitalina Varela

JOSHUA ROTHKOPF

01. Martin Eden

02. Nomadland

03. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

04. Kajillionaire

05. Mangrove

06. The Nest

07. Welcome to Chechnya

08. The Invisible Man

09. Dick Johnson Is Dead

10. Bacurau

MIKE RUBIN

01. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

02. Lovers Rock

03. Beanpole

04. The Whistlers

05. Bacurau

06. Collective

07. Sorry We Missed You

08. Mangrove

09. City Hall

10. Mank

NICK SCHAGER

01. Dick Johnson Is Dead

02. First Cow

03. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

04. The Painted Bird

05. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

06. Nomadland

07. The Wild Goose Lake

08. Martin Eden

09. Minari

10. The Assistant

MICHAEL SICINSKI

01. Circumstantial Pleasures

02. Martin Eden

03. Lovers Rock

04. Heimat Is a Space in Time

05. Fourteen

06. I Was at Home, but…

07. Joan of Arc

08. Red, White and Blue

09. Liberté

10. Another Round

DAVID SIMS

01. First Cow

02. Lovers Rock

03. The Nest

04. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

05. Mank

06. Nomadland

07. Bacurau

08. Tenet

09. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

10. Da 5 Bloods

JOSH SPIEGEL

01. Da 5 Bloods

02. Sound of Metal

03. Bad Education

04. Wolfwalkers

05. Another Round

06. Nomadland

07. Palm Springs

08. The Assistant

09. Dick Johnson Is Dead

10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

EMMA STEFANSKY

(unranked)

Another Round

Bacurau

First Cow

The Painter and the Thief

She Dies Tomorrow

Sound of Metal

Tenet

Time

The Vast of Night

Wolfwalkers

DAVID STERRITT

01. Sorry We Missed You

02. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

03. The Father

04. First Cow

05. Martin Eden

06. Da 5 Bloods

07. Shirley

08. Crazy, Not Insane

09. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

10. The Nest

ELIZABETH STODDARD

01. First Cow

02. I’m Your Woman

03. Nomadland

04. Promising Young Woman

05. Miss Juneteenth

06. The Assistant

07. Bacurau

08. Lovers Rock

09. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

10. Palm Springs

SCOTT TOBIAS

01. Dick Johnson Is Dead

02. The Assistant

03. First Cow

04. Lovers Rock

05. Nomadland

06. Bacurau

07. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

08. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

09. Beanpole

10. The Nest

KYLE TURNER

01. Kajillionaire

02. The Half of It

03. Circle Jerk Live

04. Driveways

05. The Surrogate

06. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

07. Lingua Franca

08. On a Magical Night

09. Born to Be

10. Save Yourselves!

KATIE WALSH

01. Martin Eden

02. Small Axe

03. Collective

04. Promising Young Woman

05. Swallow

06. Sound of Metal

07. Dick Johnson Is Dead

08. The Nest

09. The Climb

10. First Cow

C. MASON WELLS

(unranked)

Autoficción

Babyteeth

Bacurau

Fourteen

The Grand Bizarre

Martin Eden

Movie That Invites Pausing

Tesla

Time

Vitalina Varela

MADDIE WHITTLE

01. Lovers Rock

02. Time

03. Beanpole

04. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

05. Da 5 Bloods

06. The Assistant

07. The King of Staten Island

08. The Twentieth Century

09. Gunda

10. Bacurau

ALISSA WILKINSON

01. The Painter and the Thief

02. Mayor

03. Lovers Rock

04. Dick Johnson Is Dead

05. Driveways

06. The Assistant

07. Another Round

08. Time

09. First Cow

10. Beanpole

ALISON WILLMORE

01. Bacurau

02. Lovers Rock

03. Time

04. Dick Johnson Is Dead

05. The Assistant

06. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

07. Beanpole

08. Martin Eden

09. Another Round

10. Relic

CHUCK WILSON

01. Driveways

02. Time

03. The Truth

04. Swallow

05. Residue

06. Straight Up

07. My Dog Stupid

08. Crip Camp

09. The 24th

10. River City Drumbeat

ALAN ZILBERMAN

01. Da 5 Bloods

02. Collective

03. Lovers Rock

04. Nomadland

05. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

06. First Cow

07. David Byrne’s American Utopia

08. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

09. Martin Eden

10. The Climb

ESTHER ZUCKERMAN

01. Another Round

02. Dick Johnson Is Dead

03. Nomadland

04. Mangrove

05. Let Them All Talk

06. Promising Young Woman

07. Relic

08. Bad Education

09. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

10. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm