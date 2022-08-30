The official trailer has arrived for writer/director Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, which is set to hit theaters this fall before heading exclusively to Amazon Prime Video.

Jusu, a former 25 New Faces of Film, makes her feature debut with Nanny. The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it picked up the Dramatic Grand Jury Prize—the first time the award has been granted to a horror film, and only the second time it has gone to a feature directed by a Black woman.

Nanny follows Aisha (Anna Diop), a Senegalese woman who is hired as a domestic worker by a wealthy family in New York. She’s swiftly put in charge of caring for their toddler Rose, but the dynamic in the household instantly begins to sour. Aisha is scolded by her employers for cooking the food of her culture, finds that her wages are not being paid in full and is met with resistance when she asks if her own child can come from Senegal to stay with her in the spacious Manhattan apartment. When Aisha begins to experience terrifying visions of otherworldly entities, her distress is only intensified.

The film will begin its theatrical run on November 23 before streaming exclusively on Prime Video on December 16. Read our interview with Jusu on Nanny out of Sundance for a deeper dive into the forthcoming film.