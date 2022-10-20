Cinema Eye Honors Announces First Awards Nominations for 2023
Cinema Eye Honors announces today its first awards announcements for 2023. The organization, now in its 16th season, recognizes outstanding artistic achievement in the realm of nonfiction and documentary films and episodic works. Specifically, today’s announcement includes the nominees in five Broadcast categories, the annual Short List (which spotlights 10 of the year’s most distinguished documentary films) and the Legacy Award recipient for 2023.
Leading the pack in the Broadcast Film and Series category with three nominations is HBO’s Four Hours at the Capital, which details the January 6 riot. Following closely behind with two nods is the second season of HBO’s docuseries hit How To with John Wilson. Overall, HBO has so far garnered 11 nominations, well ahead of any other networks and streaming platforms. Other nominees that received two nominations are Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+), Sally Aitken’s Playing With Sharks (Disney+), the CNN anthology series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and W. Kamau Bell’s We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime).
Additionally, Cinema Eye Honors announced the 10 films on this year’s Shorts List, comprised of semi-finalists for its Nonfiction Short Film Honor. Among those 10 films, five or six will be announced as the nominees in the Short Film category next month.
The 2023 awards will also mark the 10-year anniversary of the organization’s list of The Unforgettables—which focuses on the year’s most notable documentary subject—as well as the centennial of Robert Flaherty’s Nanook of the North. As such, Cinema Eye Honors announced a year-long celebration of documentary film subjects and the role they play in the construction of nonfiction films. This encompasses the presentation of the 2023 Legacy Award to Terry Zwigoff’s Crumb, the filmmaker’s acclaimed 1995 portrait of underground cartoonist R. Crumb. Zwigoff will be presented with the award during a Legacy Award screening of his film next year at the the newly restored Eagle Theatre in Northeast Los Angeles.
“I’m glad to find out you don’t have to be dead to receive this award,” Zwigoff said in a written statement. “I guess they figured I’m finally close enough. I’m so old my film career started decades before this Cinema Eye Award existed, so now they have to give me the Honorary version, the ‘Legacy Award.’ This is sort of like the Lifetime Achievement Award or the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award they hand out each year at the Oscars, except I haven’t achieved much in my lifetime, and I generally prefer the company of animals to humans. In any case, it’s a nice honor and I’m in great company judging from the list of prior recipients.”
Find the full list of nominees below, and keep tabs on Cinema Eye Honors’s official website for further announcements.
Legacy Award
Crumb
Directed by Terry Zwigoff
Produced by Lynn O’Donnell and Terry Zwigoff
Edited by Victor Livingston
Cinematography by Maryse Alberti
Music by David Beddinghaus
Sound by Scott Breindell
Broadcast Film Nominees
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Directed by Rory Kennedy | Netflix
Four Hours at the Capitol
Directed by Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
George Carlin’s American Dream
Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Playing With Sharks
Directed by Sally Aitken | Disney+
Nonfiction Series Nominees
The Beatles: Get Back
Directed by Peter Jackson | Disney+
Black and Missing
Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
Directed by Rachel Dretzin | Netflix
LuLaRich
Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst | Amazon Studios
Mind Over Murder
Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Directed by W. Kamau Bell | Showtime
Anthology Series Nominees
How To with John Wilson
Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO
Origins of Hip Hop
Peter Bittenbender, Mark Grande, Slane Hatch; Supervising Producers: Amira Lewally and Phoenix Skye Maulella, Executive Producers | A&E
Prehistoric Planet
Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton, Executive Producers; Tim Walker, Series Producer | Apple TV+
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci, Executive Producers; Robin O’Sullivan, Series Producer | CNN
Women Who Rock
Jessica Hopper, Rachel Brill, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Jesse James Miller, Executive Producers | EPIX
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis and Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producers, Ben Jessop, Series Producer | Disney+
Broadcast Editing Nominees
37 Words
Jessica Congdon and Dave Marcus | ESPN
The Beatles: Get Back
Jabeez Olssen | Disney+
Four Hours at the Capitol
Will Grayburn | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
How to Survive a Pandemic
Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
How To with John Wilson
Adam Locke-Norton | HBO
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Meg Ramsay | Showtime
Broadcast Cinematography Nominees
Four Hours at the Capitol
Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Coodie Simmons and Danny “DNA” Sorge | Netflix
Playing With Sharks
Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Andrew Muggleton | CNN
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off
Sam Jones and Jesse Green | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Shorts List
(Cinema Eye’s Annual List of the Year’s Top Short Documentaries)
Anastasia
Directed by Sarah McCarthy
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
Directed by Maya Newell
In Flow of Words
Directed by Eliane Esther Bots
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu
Keys to the City
Directed by Ian Moubayed
Last Days of August
Directed by Robert Machoian and Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck
Long Line of Ladies
Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy
Nuisance Bear
Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden
Shut Up and Paint
Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar