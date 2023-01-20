Sometimes I Think About Dying, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Every production faces unexpected obstructions that require creative solutions and conceptual rethinking. What was an unforeseen obstacle, crisis, or simply unpredictable event you had to respond to, and how did this event impact or cause you to rethink your film?



Mother Nature always likes to dip in and remind a filmmaking team that while they might be staging and capturing life, they cannot be fully in control of everything. When weather imposes itself, either in the moment or in a forecast, it’s not often been available to me to push production. Instead, I’ve had to embrace the unforeseen and innovate ways to make it play into the story. Some of the most striking images and scenes in Sometimes I Think About Dying came from the weather compelling us to pivot and create something new.