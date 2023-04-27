After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, a trailer and release date have dropped for Nancy Schwartzman’s latest doc Victim/Suspect. As with her previous effort Roll Red Roll, the subject of sexual assault—and the gross mishandling of these cases by police and the judicial system at large—is central to the film.

Per the film’s official synopsis:

Victim/Suspect chronicles journalist Rae de Leon’s investigation into a disturbing pattern: young women report sexual assault to the police but instead of the perpetrators being brought to justice, the women are arrested for filing a false report. Working for The Center for Investigative Reporting, de Leon’s exhaustive research uncovers a surprisingly large number of these cases nationwide. Re-examining law enforcement investigations, de Leon unearths telling recordings of police interviews with victims. Featuring firsthand accounts from numerous young women as well as interviews with police, investigators, and legal experts, Victim/Suspect raises crucial questions about how the criminal justice system views and treats sexual assault victims.

The Netflix film will hit the streamer on May 23, with a limited theatrical run at IFC Center in New York to precede its streaming debut. In the meantime, read our interviews out of Sundance with Schwartzman, DP Jenni Morello and editors Inbal Lessner and Kim Roberts.