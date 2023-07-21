Agnès Varda's Les Créatures (The Creatures)

With the full Venice Immersive slate announced yesterday, the Venice Classics lineup has now been revealed ahead of the 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. Curated by Alberto Barbera in collaboration with Federico Gironi, this year’s Venice Classics slate features newly restored versions of William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven, Agnès Varda’s The Creatures and much more.

Alongside recent restorations, several films in the lineup boast new “Director’s Cut” labels, including Andrei Tarkovsky’s masterpiece Andrei Rublev, which, according to the curators, “will be presented in the reconstruction of the complete original version, which was censored before its release and has never been seen until now.” Another film re-cut due to rediscovered footage that had previously been censored by the state is Yasujiro Ozu’s There Was a Father. Other films “not just restored, but also revised by the filmmakers themselves” are Francis Ford Coppola’s One from the Heart and Profundo Carmesí (Deep Crimson) by Arturo Ripstein.

Another standout is Orson Welles’s TV documentary Portrait of Gina, which profiled his friend, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida. The doc was originally conceived as the first of “a series of portraits of people and places for the American broadcasting network ABC, but which was never followed up.” Lollobrigida will be honored by the festival during a pre-opening night that also screens La provinciale (The Wayward Wife) by Mario Soldati, which the curators describe as featuring “one of her finest performances.”

Find the full Venice Classics lineup below, and visit the festival’s official website for further details.

Slike Iz žIvota Udarnika (Life of a Shock Force Worker)

By Bahrudin Bato Čengić (Yugoslavia, 1972, 78’, Colour / B/W)

restored by: Slovenska kinoteka / Filmski centar Sarajevo / Hrvatski državi arhiv – Hrvatska kinoteka / Ōsterreichisches Filmmuseum with the supporto f the EU Creative Europe Medie Programme / ACE – Association des Cinémathèques Européennes / Ministrstvo za kulturo Republike Slovenije

Ultimo Mondo Cannibale (Jungle Holocaust) – Midnight Screening

By Ruggero Deodato (Italy, 1977, 90’, Colour)

restored by: Minerva Pictures

Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm

By Allan Dwan (USA, 1938, 81’, B/W)

restored by: Walt Disney Studios / The Film Foundation

One From the Heart: Reprise

By Francis Ford Coppola (USA, 1982, 95’, Colour)

restored by: American Zoetrope

The Exorcist

By William Friedkin (USA, 1973, 132’, Colour)

restored by: Warner Bros.

King & Country

By Joseph Losey (UK, 1964, 88’, B/W)

restored by: StudioCanal

Days of Heaven

By Terrence Malick (USA, 1978, 94’, Colour)

restored by: Criterion / Paramount

Saaz Dahani (Harmonica)

By Amir Naderi (Iran, 1973, 76’, Colour)

restored by: Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young adults – KANOON / Roashana Laboratory

Chichi Ariki (There Was a Father)

By Yasujiro Ozu (Japan, 1942, 92’, B/W)

restored by: Shochiku / National Film Archive of Japan

Tini Zabutykh Predkiv (Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors)

By Sergei Parajanov (Ukraine, 1965, 99’, Colour / B/W)

restored by: Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio

Profundo Carmesí (Deep Crimson) – Director’s Cut

By Arturo Ripstein (Mexico, Spain, France, 2023, 136’, Colour)

restored by: Alebrije Producciones / Wanda Films

The Working Girls

By Stephanie Rothman (USA, 1974, 80’, Colour)

restored by: The Museum of Modern Art, New York

La Caza (The Hunt)

By Carlos Saura (Spain, 1966, 87’, B/W)

restored by: Video Mercury Films

La Provinciale (The Wayward Wife)

By Mario Soldati (Italy, 1953, 113’, B/W)

restored by: CSC – Cineteca Nazionale in collaboration with Compass Film

Ohikkoshi (Moving)

By Shinji Sômai (Japan, 1993, 124’, Colour)

restored by: Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation

Andrei Rublev – Director’s Cut

By Andrei Tarkovsky (USSR, 1966, 191’, Colour / B/W)

restored by: Istituto Internazionale Andrei Tarkovsky in collaboration with Coevolutions and Cloudpost

Les Créatures (The Creatures)

By Agnès Varda (France, 1965, 94’, Colour / B/W)

restored by: Ciné Tamaris / CNC with the support of SHE ECHOES and Chanel

Bellissima

By Luchino Visconti (Italy, 1951, 114’, B/W)

restored by: CSC – Cineteca Nazionale in collaboration with Compass Film

Bugis Street

By Yonfan (Hong Kong, 1995, 98’, Colour)

restored by: L’immagine ritrovata / Far Sun Film

Out of Competition:

Portrait of Gina

By Orson Welles (USA, 1958, 27’, B/W)

restored by: Munich Filmmuseum