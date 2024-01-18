2024 Sundance Questionnaire: Cinematographer Responses

Photo by Maya Dehlin

Each year, Filmmaker sends all Sundance feature film or series cinematographers a questionnaire to complete ahead of their film’s festival screening. We also send out a single question for feature directors to answer as well as questionnaires for editors and first-time Sundance feature producers.

Below, find links to individual cinematographer responses, which will be updated daily during the festival.

“I Feel Like We Made an Image That I Have Never Seen Before”: DP Eric Yue on I Saw the TV Glow

“Creating a Mood and Tone Is the Most Impactful Element of Cinematography”: David Bolen on Thelma

“Each Day Was a White-Knuckle Ride”: DP Ryan Kernaghan on Kneecap

“We Tried to Take Advantage of What We Found on Site”: DP Nicolas Canniccioni on How to Have Sex