2024 Sundance Questionnaire: Cinematographer Responses

The marquee at Park City's Egyptian Theater that reads "Sundance Film Festival."Photo by Maya Dehlin

by
in Festivals & Events, Sundance
on Jan 18, 2024

Each year, Filmmaker sends all Sundance feature film or series cinematographers a questionnaire to complete ahead of their film’s festival screening. We also send out a single question for feature directors to answer as well as questionnaires for editors and first-time Sundance feature producers.

Below, find links to individual cinematographer responses, which will be updated daily during the festival.

“I Feel Like We Made an Image That I Have Never Seen Before”: DP Eric Yue on I Saw the TV Glow

“Creating a Mood and Tone Is the Most Impactful Element of Cinematography”: David Bolen on Thelma

“Each Day Was a White-Knuckle Ride”: DP Ryan Kernaghan on Kneecap

“We Tried to Take Advantage of What We Found on Site”: DP Nicolas Canniccioni on How to Have Sex

