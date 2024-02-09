Karin Chien, Amy Hobby and Tabitha Jackson Are New Documentary Fellows at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center

left to right, Tabitha Jackson, Amy Hobby and Karin Chien

Harvard’s Shorenstein Center announced today the three film professionals who comprise their Spring 2024 cohort of documentary film fellows. Producer and distributor Karin Chien, producer and former executive Amy Hobby, and former director of the Sundance Film Festival as well as Sundance’s Documentary Film Program Tabitha Jackson will, according to a press release, “join the Center under the auspices of the newly-established Documentary Film in the Public Interest research initiative and will spend the semester conducting research and engaging with the Harvard Kennedy School community about the challenges facing the field and its impact on civic life.”

“The Documentary Film in the Public Interest Fellows Program is designed to support new research, analysis, innovation and provocation around core issues facing the documentary film sector,” the press release continues. “Through the fellows’ projects, the Shorenstein Center will engage in examinations of best practice, industry ecosystems, public impact and media policy.”

“Since starting the documentary film initiative at the Shorenstein Center last year, we’ve heard extensively from filmmakers, cultural leaders, and industry representatives about how crucial the work we are doing is in this moment of crisis for independent film,” said Nancy Gibbs, Director of the Shorenstein Center, in the press release. “As a signature arm of the initiative, the Documentary Fellows program centers the analysis and innovation the field needs through the vast experience and sharp critical lens of some the documentary industry’s brightest minds.”

The spring 2024 fellows will be engaged in their research work until mid-May, will the results of their work made public in the months following.

Bios for the three fellows follow.