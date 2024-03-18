Filmmaker

Work Life Balance

A young white woman with brown hair is topless in front of several potted plants.Joanna Arnow in The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

by
in Filmmaking
on Mar 18, 2024



“The film isn’t about you,” Joanna Arnow tells her parents at the beginning of 2013’s i hate myself :). “You’re secondary characters.” Her mother Barbara responds, “We know who the primary character is,” with a smile that’s half-loving, half-exasperated. Across a body of work that’s grown to include the Berlinale-awarded 2015 short Bad at Dancing, 2019’s follow-up Laying Out and now her first narrative feature, The Feeling That the Time For Doing Something Has Passed, Arnow has placed herself front and center in a variety of increasingly stylized modes.  i hate myself :) was a documentary portrait of Arnow’s then-relationship […]

