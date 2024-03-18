Forgive My Laughter

Just as The People’s Joker was preparing to premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, a “strongly worded letter” arrived that threatened immediate legal action if Vera Drew’s scrappy, bold feature debut went ahead with its multiple planned screenings. Warner Bros. was less than pleased that Drew and co-writer Bri LeRose based their film on a trademarked DC franchise, and it likely didn’t help that the film reimagines many of these characters as a largely queer troupe of “anti-comedians” who regularly talk shit about very powerful forces in the contemporary comedy landscape—Saturday Night Live creator-producer Lorne Michaels appears as […]