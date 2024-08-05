U.S. in Progress 2024 Submissions Now Open for American Independents Seeking Finishing Funds

Lily Collias in Good One

U.S. in Progress is now through September 8 accepting submissions from American independent filmmakers with pictures in post-production seeking finishing funds. Accepted filmmakers and projects will attend the in-person event at Wroclaw, Poland’s American Film Festival from November 7 – 9, where they will present the rough cuts of their narrative projects to European buyers and Polish post-production companies providing over $100,000 in post services.

Recent and upcoming projects that are alumni of U.S. in Progress include the Venice-bound Familiar Touch, directed by 2023 25 New Face Sarah Friedland; the recently released Summer Solstice, by writer/director Noah Schamus; India Donaldson’s Good One, opening this week from Metrograph Pictures; and Lucy Kerr’s Family Portrait, recently released from Factory 25.

From the website, here are the submission requirements:

U.S. in Progress regulations and requirements: * We are looking for fiction narrative projects in progress

* Produced in the U.S.

* to reach at least 60 minutes of running time by November

* minimum 20 minutes of footage needs to be provided with the submission

* no sales agent attached by November 9th.

For more information on submitting, visit the website.