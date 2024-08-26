Chicken & Egg Pictures Announces 29 Grantees for Year Two of Research & Development Grant

Chicken & Egg Pictures announced today the 29 grantees for its second Pictures Research & Development Grant. From the press release:

Chicken & Egg Pictures, which provides support and funding to women and gender-expansive documentary filmmakers, announced today the 29 film projects supported by its second Chicken & Egg Pictures Research & Development Grant. The grants provide directors with $10,000 USD for research or $20,000 USD for development of a new documentary project. These critical stages in the life of a documentary are often unpaid and unsupported. Grantees will also have access to the Chicken & Egg Pictures’ team and community of filmmakers for peer support, expert mentorship, and industry connections.

The 2024 Chicken & Egg Pictures Research & Development Grant is supported by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to help build new opportunities for underrepresented communities within entertainment.

The Research & Development (R&D) Grant this year demonstrates an increase in both the number of projects and the diversity of grantees supported. This year, 29 film projects will receive grant awards that support 34 total filmmakers (including projects with co-directors) representing 17 countries worldwide including Afghanistan, Argentina, Chile, Finland, Haiti, Hong Kong, Jordan, Kenya, and Mexico. The diversity of this year’s cohort is deepened in other ways as well: of the 59% of grantees who identify as BIPOC, 34% identify as Arab or Latin-x (groups that have been identified as underrepresented in the talent pipeline). 12% of grantees identify as gender-expansive (trans or non-binary) and 31% identify as LGBTQ. There was a 42% increase in applications over the first year, totaling 297 applications from 52 countries.

This year’s R&D film projects represent a wide variety of perspectives, bringing new voices to elevate transformational narratives and dealing with urgent issues including AI and social connection, LGBTQ visibility and history, journalism and democracy, environmental conservation and corporate power, and more. The filmmakers’ artistic styles range widely, including verité, archival, biopic, experimental, and hybrid filmmaking.

Among the 2024 cohort are renowned doc filmmakers Michèle Stephenson (Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, American Promise), Jialing Zhang (Total Trust, One Child Nation), Zippy Kimundu (Our Land, Our Freedom, Mercy), Rintu Thomas (Writing with Fire, Omnivore), and Jules Rosskam (Desire Lines, Paternal Rites). […]

The 2024 Chicken & Egg Pictures R&D Grant recipients listed below are divided into two segments: 1) The Research Grant recipients who are in the ideation period including identifying secondary sources, following storylines and building foundational relationships, and 2) The Development Grant recipients who are in a deeper exploration period including securing access to core subjects and collaborators, solidifying budgets, fundraising, story development and other tasks.