Ia Sukhitashvili in April

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

The most important day on set, not only while making April but also my previous films, is the day when we filmed a baby being born. We have prepared for this day for months, we thought we were ready. However when we actually witnessed and were able to grasp the moment of birth, it was the most humbling and most rewarding experience at the same time. I, as a director, fully internalized that stepping back, being humble and discreet allows for the most powerful and miraculous moments of cinema to be created or rather to capture those moments while they happen. I too became a mother shortly after we finished principal photography. I am endlessly grateful for the generosity of the women who participated in the films, who allowed us into the most important, most intimate and most sacred moments of their lives, for allowing us to make those moments part of cinema. This kind of generosity is what makes cinema to live on, to evolve, to continue to dazzle us.

