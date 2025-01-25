Endless Cookie, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

Well this film took nine years to make so we’re already looking back, haha. Jeeze, I wonder—there were lots of hilarious moments. Cookie says she always laughs when thinking about Sylvester’s song that they were singing. I would say adding both Seth’s son and Peter’s grandson to the animation—who were born a couple days apart and have a lot of similarities. Adding their amazing voices to the animation both at about one year old feels quite special and we think that will be looked back on fondly.

