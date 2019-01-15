“Harvey Weinstein Cast an Enormous Shadow”: Director Ursula Macfarlane | Untouchable

Untouchable

Whenever directors watch their own films, they always do so with the knowledge that there are moments that occurred during their production — whether that’s in the financing and development or shooting or post — that required incredible ingenuity, skill, planning or just plain luck, but whose difficulty is invisible to most spectators. These are the moments directors are often the most proud of, and that pride comes with the knowledge that no one on the outside could ever properly appreciate what went into them.

So, we ask: “What hidden part of your film are you most privately proud of and why?”

Harvey Weinstein cast an enormous shadow over the making of Untouchable. His literally enormous figure infiltrated our edit suite. There he was in every piece of archive, at every press launch, on every red carpet, sucking the oxygen out of the air. I had a running, imaginary dialogue with him in my head: do you feel any empathy towards these women? Why did you do it? Tell me how you got away with it for so long.

People tell me that Harvey could command and dominate a room like no one they’d ever met. That he wouldn’t take no for an answer, that he knew he would always win. And even since his spectacular fall, he’s rarely been out of the news; the twists and turns of his court-case have dominated the media while the #MeToo movement has struggled with internal fractures, and the inevitable backlash. And all the while, the voices of Harvey’s victims, of alleged sexual assault but also of alleged bullying and psychological abuse—the “collateral damage,” as one woman in the film describes it—have slowly become fainter.

I’m not going to lie, I would have loved to be able to interview Harvey Weinstein. He clearly wasn’t going to take up our offer. But what I am proud of is that we’ve been able to put the voices and stories of his victims at the center of our story. Whilst we’ve worked hard to try to understand Weinstein, he is no longer dictating the agenda. We have given space over to women and men who, with great dignity and courage, tell us how this powerful man was allegedly able to abuse and get away with it for decades. I will be most proud when I see the impact that this film has when it makes its way into the world and, I hope, becomes part of the conversation about how we conduct our private and public lives, and whether meaningful change is possible.

