Still from Lucy and Desi

The last two years have prompted much contemplation and reconsideration of the reasons why we make our films as well as the ways in which we make them. What aspect of your filmmaking—whether in your creative process, the way you finance your films, your production methodology or the way you relate to your audience—did you have to reinvent in order to make and complete the film you are bringing to the festival this year?

It has been an interesting process to work on a film about two true innovators, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, while show business has had to adjust to so many changes. Masks on set, constant testing and an incredible uptick in people watching films from home.

I was inspired by Lucy and Desi and their incredible work ethic, how they asked questions and wouldn’t take no for an answer. They loved their audiences and they thought about them a lot. The idea of an “audience” has been deconstructed, especially with so many virtual experiences. But yet the audience remains, and it’s important. It’s sacred, actually. And Lucy and Desi never forgot that.

