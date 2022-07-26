Venice Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup
The lineup for the 79th Venice Film Festival is now live, one day after Noah Baumbach‘s adaptation of Don Delillo’s novel White Noise was announced as the opening night film. The films announced today include Andrew Dominik‘s Blonde, Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale, Joanna Hogg‘s The Eternal Daughter, recently jailed Iranian director Jafar Panahi‘s No Bears, Frederick Wiseman‘s narrative turn A Couple and more.
White Noise marks the first time that a Netflix film serves as the festival’s opening night film. The streamer is also present with Dominik’s Blonde, the Nicolas Winding Refn mini-series Copenhagen Cowboy and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths), the director’s first Mexican film since his 2002 debut Amores Perros.
The festival will run from August 31 through September 10, with Julianne Moore presiding over the competition jury. The Venice Film Festival will receive a Gotham Impact Salute at this year’s Gotham Awards (presented by Filmmaker‘s parent organization, The Gotham).
Read the full lineup below:
Competition
White Noise
Dir. Noah Baumbach — opening night film
Il Signore Delle Formiche
Dir. Gianni Amelio
The Whale
Dir. Darren Aronofsky
L’Immensita
Dir. Emanuele Crialese
Saint Omer
Dir. Alice Diop
Blonde
Dir. Andrew Dominik
TÁR
Dir. Todd Field
Love Life
Dir. Koji Fukada
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths
Dir. Alejandro G. Inarritu
Athena
Dir. Romain Gavras
Bones And All
Dir. Luca Guadagnino
The Eternal Daughter
Dir. Joanna Hogg
Beyond The Wall
Dir. Vahid Jalilvand
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Dir. Martin McDonagh
Argentina, 1985
Dir. Santiago Mitre
Chiara
Dir. Susanna Nicchiarelli
Monica
Dir. Andrea Pallaoro
No Bears
Dir. Jafar Panahi
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Dir. Laura Poitras
A Couple
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
The Son
Dir. Florian Zeller
Our Ties
Dir. Roschdy Zem
Other People’s Children
Dir. Rebecca Zlotowski
Out Of Competition — Fiction
The Hanging Sun
Dir. Francesco Carrozzini — closing film
When The Waves Are Gone
Dir. Lav Diaz
Living
Dir. Oliver Hermanus
Dead For A Dollar
Dir. Walter Hill
Call Of God
Dir. Kim Ki-duk
Dreamin’ Wild
Dir. Bill Pohlad
Master Gardener
Dir. Paul Schrader
Siccita
Dir. Paolo Virzi
Pearl
Dir. Ti West
Don’t Worry Darling
Dir. Olivia Wilde
Out Of Competition — Non-fiction
Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom
Dir. Evgeny Afineevsky
The Matchmaker
Dir. Benedetta Argentieri
Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’umanita
Dir. Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
A Compassionate Spy
Dir. Steve James
Music For Black Pigeons
Dir. Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed
The Kiev Trial
Dir. Sergei Loznitsa
In Viaggio
Dir. Gianfranco Rosi
Bobi Wine Ghetto President
Dir. Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
Nuclear
Dir. Oliver Stone
Out Of Competition — Series
The Kingdom Exodus
Dir. Lars von Trier
Copenhagen Cowboy
Dir. Nicolas Winding Refn
Horizons
Princess
Dir. Roberto De Paolis — opening film
Victim
Dir. Michal Blasko
On The Fringe
Dir. Juan Diego Botto
Trenque Lauquen
Dir. Laura Citarella
Vera
Dir. Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
Innocence
Dir. Guy Davidi
Blanquita
Dir. Fernando Guzzoni
For My Country
Dir. Rachid Hami
A Man
Dir. Kei Ishikawa
Bread And Salt
Dir. Damian Kocur
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Dir. Antonio Lukich
Ti Mangio Il Cuore
Dir. Pippo Mezzapesa
To The North
Dir. Mihai Mincan
Autobiography
Dir. Makbul Mubarak
The Sitting Duck
Dir. Jean-Paul Salome
World War III
Dir. Houman Seyedi
The Happiest Man In The World
Dir. Teona Strugar Mitevska
The Bride
Dir. Sergio Trefaut
Horizons Extra
Origin Of Evil
Dir. Sebastien Marnier — opening film
Hanging Gardens
Dir. Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
Amanda
Dir. Carolina Cavalli
Red Shoes
Dir. Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Nezouh
Dir. Soudade Kaadan
Notte Fantasma
Dir. Fulvio Risuleo
Without Her
Dir. Arian Vazirdaftari
Valeria Is Getting Married
Dir. Michal Vinik
Goliath
Dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov