Filmmaker

Back to selection

Venice Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's BlondeAna de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's Blonde

by
in Festivals & Events
on Jul 26, 2022

, , , , , , , , ,

The lineup for the 79th Venice Film Festival is now live, one day after Noah Baumbach‘s adaptation of Don Delillo’s novel White Noise was announced as the opening night film. The films announced today include Andrew Dominik‘s Blonde, Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale, Joanna Hogg‘s The Eternal Daughter, recently jailed Iranian director Jafar Panahi‘s No Bears, Frederick Wiseman‘s narrative turn A Couple and more.

White Noise marks the first time that a Netflix film serves as the festival’s opening night film. The streamer is also present with Dominik’s Blonde, the Nicolas Winding Refn mini-series Copenhagen Cowboy and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths), the director’s first Mexican film since his 2002 debut Amores Perros.

The festival will run from August 31 through September 10, with Julianne Moore presiding over the competition jury. The Venice Film Festival will receive a Gotham Impact Salute at this year’s Gotham Awards (presented by Filmmaker‘s parent organization, The Gotham).

Read the full lineup below:

Competition

White Noise

Dir. Noah Baumbach — opening night film 

Il Signore Delle Formiche

Dir. Gianni Amelio

The Whale

Dir. Darren Aronofsky

L’Immensita 
Dir. Emanuele Crialese

Saint Omer 
Dir. Alice Diop

Blonde 
Dir. Andrew Dominik

TÁR 
Dir. Todd Field

Love Life 
Dir. Koji Fukada

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths 
Dir. Alejandro G. Inarritu

Athena 
Dir. Romain Gavras

Bones And All 
Dir. Luca Guadagnino

The Eternal Daughter 
Dir. Joanna Hogg

Beyond The Wall 
Dir. Vahid Jalilvand

The Banshees Of Inisherin 
Dir. Martin McDonagh

Argentina, 1985 
Dir. Santiago Mitre

Chiara 
Dir. Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monica
Dir. Andrea Pallaoro

No Bears 
Dir. Jafar Panahi

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed 
Dir. Laura Poitras

A Couple 
Dir. Frederick Wiseman

The Son 
Dir. Florian Zeller

Our Ties 
Dir. Roschdy Zem

Other People’s Children 
Dir. Rebecca Zlotowski

Out Of Competition — Fiction

The Hanging Sun 
Dir. Francesco Carrozzini — closing film

When The Waves Are Gone
Dir. Lav Diaz

Living 
Dir. Oliver Hermanus

Dead For A Dollar
Dir. Walter Hill

Call Of God
Dir. Kim Ki-duk

Dreamin’ Wild
Dir. Bill Pohlad

Master Gardener
Dir. Paul Schrader

Siccita
Dir. Paolo Virzi

Pearl
Dir. Ti West

Don’t Worry Darling
Dir. Olivia Wilde

Out Of Competition — Non-fiction

Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom
Dir. Evgeny Afineevsky

The Matchmaker
Dir. Benedetta Argentieri

Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’umanita
Dir. Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

A Compassionate Spy
Dir. Steve James

Music For Black Pigeons
Dir. Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

The Kiev Trial
Dir. Sergei Loznitsa

In Viaggio
Dir. Gianfranco Rosi

Bobi Wine Ghetto President
Dir. Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Nuclear
Dir. Oliver Stone

Out Of Competition — Series

The Kingdom Exodus
Dir. Lars von Trier

Copenhagen Cowboy
Dir. Nicolas Winding Refn

Horizons

Princess 
Dir. Roberto De Paolis — opening film

Victim
Dir. Michal Blasko

On The Fringe
Dir. Juan Diego Botto

Trenque Lauquen
Dir. Laura Citarella

Vera
Dir. Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Innocence 
Dir. Guy Davidi

Blanquita
Dir. Fernando Guzzoni

For My Country
Dir. Rachid Hami

A Man
Dir. Kei Ishikawa

Bread And Salt
Dir. Damian Kocur

Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Dir. Antonio Lukich

Ti Mangio Il Cuore
Dir. Pippo Mezzapesa

To The North
Dir. Mihai Mincan

Autobiography
Dir. Makbul Mubarak

The Sitting Duck
Dir. Jean-Paul Salome

World War III
Dir. Houman Seyedi

The Happiest Man In The World
Dir. Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Bride
Dir. Sergio Trefaut

Horizons Extra

Origin Of Evil
Dir. Sebastien Marnier — opening film

Hanging Gardens
Dir. Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda
Dir. Carolina Cavalli

Red Shoes
Dir. Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezouh
Dir. Soudade Kaadan

Notte Fantasma
Dir. Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her
Dir. Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married
Dir. Michal Vinik

Goliath
Dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov

© 2022 Filmmaker Magazine. All Rights Reserved. A Publication of The Gotham