Venice Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's Blonde

The lineup for the 79th Venice Film Festival is now live, one day after Noah Baumbach‘s adaptation of Don Delillo’s novel White Noise was announced as the opening night film. The films announced today include Andrew Dominik‘s Blonde, Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale, Joanna Hogg‘s The Eternal Daughter, recently jailed Iranian director Jafar Panahi‘s No Bears, Frederick Wiseman‘s narrative turn A Couple and more.

White Noise marks the first time that a Netflix film serves as the festival’s opening night film. The streamer is also present with Dominik’s Blonde, the Nicolas Winding Refn mini-series Copenhagen Cowboy and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths), the director’s first Mexican film since his 2002 debut Amores Perros.

The festival will run from August 31 through September 10, with Julianne Moore presiding over the competition jury. The Venice Film Festival will receive a Gotham Impact Salute at this year’s Gotham Awards (presented by Filmmaker‘s parent organization, The Gotham).

Read the full lineup below:

Competition

White Noise

Dir. Noah Baumbach — opening night film

Il Signore Delle Formiche

Dir. Gianni Amelio

The Whale

Dir. Darren Aronofsky

L’Immensita

Dir. Emanuele Crialese

Saint Omer

Dir. Alice Diop

Blonde

Dir. Andrew Dominik

TÁR

Dir. Todd Field

Love Life

Dir. Koji Fukada

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths

Dir. Alejandro G. Inarritu

Athena

Dir. Romain Gavras

Bones And All

Dir. Luca Guadagnino

The Eternal Daughter

Dir. Joanna Hogg

Beyond The Wall

Dir. Vahid Jalilvand

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dir. Martin McDonagh

Argentina, 1985

Dir. Santiago Mitre

Chiara

Dir. Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monica

Dir. Andrea Pallaoro

No Bears

Dir. Jafar Panahi

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Dir. Laura Poitras

A Couple

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

The Son

Dir. Florian Zeller

Our Ties

Dir. Roschdy Zem

Other People’s Children

Dir. Rebecca Zlotowski

Out Of Competition — Fiction

The Hanging Sun

Dir. Francesco Carrozzini — closing film

When The Waves Are Gone

Dir. Lav Diaz

Living

Dir. Oliver Hermanus

Dead For A Dollar

Dir. Walter Hill

Call Of God

Dir. Kim Ki-duk

Dreamin’ Wild

Dir. Bill Pohlad

Master Gardener

Dir. Paul Schrader

Siccita

Dir. Paolo Virzi

Pearl

Dir. Ti West

Don’t Worry Darling

Dir. Olivia Wilde

Out Of Competition — Non-fiction

Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom

Dir. Evgeny Afineevsky

The Matchmaker

Dir. Benedetta Argentieri

Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’umanita

Dir. Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

A Compassionate Spy

Dir. Steve James

Music For Black Pigeons

Dir. Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

The Kiev Trial

Dir. Sergei Loznitsa

In Viaggio

Dir. Gianfranco Rosi

Bobi Wine Ghetto President

Dir. Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Nuclear

Dir. Oliver Stone

Out Of Competition — Series

The Kingdom Exodus

Dir. Lars von Trier

Copenhagen Cowboy

Dir. Nicolas Winding Refn

Horizons

Princess

Dir. Roberto De Paolis — opening film

Victim

Dir. Michal Blasko

On The Fringe

Dir. Juan Diego Botto

Trenque Lauquen

Dir. Laura Citarella

Vera

Dir. Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Innocence

Dir. Guy Davidi

Blanquita

Dir. Fernando Guzzoni

For My Country

Dir. Rachid Hami

A Man

Dir. Kei Ishikawa

Bread And Salt

Dir. Damian Kocur

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Dir. Antonio Lukich

Ti Mangio Il Cuore

Dir. Pippo Mezzapesa

To The North

Dir. Mihai Mincan

Autobiography

Dir. Makbul Mubarak

The Sitting Duck

Dir. Jean-Paul Salome

World War III

Dir. Houman Seyedi

The Happiest Man In The World

Dir. Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Bride

Dir. Sergio Trefaut

Horizons Extra

Origin Of Evil

Dir. Sebastien Marnier — opening film

Hanging Gardens

Dir. Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda

Dir. Carolina Cavalli

Red Shoes

Dir. Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezouh

Dir. Soudade Kaadan

Notte Fantasma

Dir. Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her

Dir. Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married

Dir. Michal Vinik

Goliath

Dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov