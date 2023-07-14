Michael Cera in Command Z

Although his new miniseries Full Circle just premiered on Max, Steven Soderbergh has announced today that another episodic project—which he allegedly made between Magic Mike’s Last Dance and Full Circle—will be ready to watch by next week. Command Z, an eight episode sci-fi project that’s roughly 90 minutes overall, will launch on Soderbergh’s website, Extension 765, this Monday, July 17. As of right now, a trailer for Command Z is available to watch on the site.

Command Z takes place sometime in the distant future and revolves around a mission that a lead scientist (Michael Cera, appearing only via screen) assigns to a trio of underlings (played by Roy Wood Jr., Chloe Radcliffe and Liev Schreiber), that of using a “wormhole in a washing machine” to go back in time to the year 2023 and alter the past to improve their present (and our future).

Accompanying the trailer is a blog post written by a (presumably) fictitious liaison for the director named Fabrizia del Dongo. Addressing the post to “765ers,” the rest of the message reads as follows:

I think by now you’re used to me describing the somewhat MERCURIAL behavior of our boss, Mr/Dr Soderbergh, but this most recent development is next level and can’t be kept to myself for reasons you’ll soon understand. This very morning, our fearful leader explained that in three days (July 17th for those who don’t want to do the math) we will be “dropping” a series of some sort called COMMAND Z. If I seem hedgy, it’s because A) None of us have seen it; and B) it’s apparently about ninety minutes long, but there are eight episodes of varying length, so is it an actual series or just a movie cut up into pieces? Frankly, I don’t care because what this means IN THE REAL WORLD is those of us in the Fulfillment Center (aka The BB, aka BLOFELD’S BASEMENT) are about to get some heavy traffic and oh, did I happen to tell you I ALSO RUN THE I.T. DEPARTMENT? So: we are absolutely fulfilling Mr/Dr Soderbergh’s directives to the letter but I’m just letting you know: even the smallest increase in traffic is going to make my life a living hell, possibly forever. So think about that and then think about this: When I asked Mr/Dr Soderbergh why he’d done this, why he’d made this project and why he;d made it in secret, he said, “Hope, Fabrizia. Hope and laughter.” Honestly, I don’t even know where to start with this guy. Have a great weekend. See you Monday (or not) ! Fabrizia del Dongo

New York City’s Metrograph has revealed that their previously announced “secret screening” set for this Sunday, July 16 at 2pm will be Command X. The screening is exclusive to Metrograph members and is the first in an ongoing series of Metrograph member secret screenings. Tickets went on sale at noon and are currently sold out.