DJ Ahmet, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

The night before principal photography began, I remember waking up at four in the morning, drenched in sweat, with only one though in my mind: “What am I doing?” That same morning, we started filming. I kept showing up for myself, my colleagues, and the film. I recall it so vividly because that moment felt like the point of no return, the moment I faced my biggest fear, and the moment I realized we were going to make this film no matter what.

