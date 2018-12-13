Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K: Is it Worth It?

A $1300 4K RAW camera that comes with DaVinci Resolve and produces stunning, detailed images as those featured in the above camera test seems like a no-brainer. But as Blackmagic begins shipping their latest Pocket Cinema Camera, reports are rolling in of faulty battery life and other hang-ups.

More than one reviewer noted that the battery has a tendency to jump from 70% to 0% in a second flat. Another suggests remedying the issue by purchasing a handful of Canon LP-E6Ns for back-up, effectively tacking an extra couple hundred dollars onto the baseline price tag. He also warns that the audio jacks can be testy: his 3.5 input broke within the first week, though he has had better luck with the mini XLR. The fact that there is no viewfinder or in-body image stabilizer can make shooting in the outdoors tricky.

The trade offs are inherent for a low professional grade camera at this price point, but the picture quality speaks for itself. The question to consider is whether its worth it to outfit the package with an additional gimbal or stabilizer, and an external battery or two, when some say you could just go for the Panasonic GH5 for $400 more.