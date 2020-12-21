Movie Theaters to Receive Billions in Relief Funds as Part of the Save Our Stages Act

(Photo: Felix Mooneeram)

Small and mid-sized movie theaters will receive a portion of $15 billion in funds contained within the COVID-19 relief package being voted upon by Congress today. In addition to $600 stimulus payments, an extension of the $300/weekly enhanced federal unemployment benefit and further Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, the package contains the Save Our Stages act, originally written to support live entertainment venues and introduced in the Senate by Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Cornyn (R-TX). As Klobuchar explained in an interview to Variety, the Save Our Stages request of $10 million was boosted to $15 million so that theaters, museums, zoos and other venues could be included in the bill.

According to the interview, theaters — who must have 500 employees or less — will be able to apply for grants equalling 47% of their 2019 revenue in one of two application periods. The two weeks following the opening of applications will be restricted to venues that have lost over 90% of their 2019 revenue in 2020. The second two weeks will be open to venues that have lost 70% of 2019 revenue.

Venues applying for this grant will not be able to also apply for this new round of PPP loans. According to the posted legislation, individual venues can request up to $12 million to cover expenses incurred from March 1, 2020 through the end of the year. A supplemental grant of 50% of the original grant can be requested to cover expenses incurred through June 30, 2021.

