The Gotham Announces the 142 Projects Selected for the 2022 Gotham Week Project Market

The Gotham announces the slate for this year's Gotham Week Project Market

The Gotham Film & Media Institute (formerly IFP, and Filmmaker‘s publisher) announces today the 144 projects comprising the 44th annual Gotham Week Project Market, which includes fiction and nonfiction features, series and audio projects. Taking place both at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and online, the in person segment will run from September 19-21, while the virtual portion will be hosted from September 22-23.

“Covering a wide range of formats, subjects, and genres, this year’s Project Market slate features some of the boldest and most exciting voices in independent storytelling,” said Jeffrey Sharp, The Gotham’s Executive Director in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Gotham Week at Brooklyn Navy Yard where we look forward to supporting these excellent projects in person. As always, we are extremely grateful for our new and returning sponsors who provide critical support to independent creators and new voices in media.”

This year’s lineup includes 65 fiction features and series projects, 60 documentary features and 17 genre-spanning audio projects. There are 25 international projects across these selections, chosen by The Gotham’s international presenting partners.

Among this year’s highlights that caught our eye here at Filmmaker are No Love Lost, the new feature from Diana Peralta (De Lo Mio), Homewrecker, the feature debut from Matthew Puccini (“Dirty”), Zach Woods‘ The Accompanist (produced by Kara Durrett, Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Willams), Reid Davenport’s (I Didn’t See You There) Life After, the third feature from Théo Court (White on White, Best Director, Venice Horizons 2019; official Chilean entry for the 94th Academy Awards) Three Black Nights and the new narrative feature from Joseph Sackett (Homebody), Cross Pollination.

We also take note of the former 25 New Faces appearing in this year’s lineup, including Peralta, Puccini, Sackett, Myna Joseph, Michelle Uranowitz & Daniel Jaffe, Paloma Martinez, Iliana Sosa, Faye Ruiz and Kate Gondwe.

You can find the full slate for the Gotham Week Project Market 2022 on The Gotham’s website.