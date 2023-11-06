Kino Lorber Launches New Streaming Service, Kino Film Collection

Kino Lorber, a leading name in independent film distribution for over 45 years, has launched Kino Film Collection, a new streaming service available in the U.S. on the Amazon Service via Prime Video Channels for $5.99 per month. As their press release states, “The Collection will feature new Kino releases fresh from theaters, along with hundreds of films from its expansive library of more than 4,000 titles, many now streaming for the first time.”

Highlights now available on the service or soon to be added include notable titles Filmmaker has covered over the years, such as Andrew Bujalski’s Computer Chess, Annie Ernaux and David Ernaux-Briot’s The Super 8 Years, Christian Petzold’s Barbara, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Bacarau, Chloé Zhao’s Songs My Brothers Taught Me, Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, Eliza Hittman’s It Felt Like Love, Rick Alverson’s The Mountain and Bette Gordon’s Variety. A free seven-day trial is being offered for new subscribers.