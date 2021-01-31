“The Pandemic Meant There was Nothing to Do All Summer Except Sit at Home and Edit”: Directors Parker Hill & Isabel Bethancourt | Cusp

Cusp

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

Making our first feature in 2020 was definitely a rollercoaster. In some ways the pandemic meant there was nothing to do all summer except sit at home and edit, which was a very intense process, but it was helpful to fully immerse ourselves in the footage day in and day out. We were definitely fortunate to have something to focus on at home.

In post production, it was certainly challenging to work with so many of our collaborators virtually. You can’t be in the same room, and it’s hard to be in flow over Zoom sometimes, especially when you’re talking about abstract things like music. But alas, you work through it.

