Still from Piggy. (Photo: Jorge Fuembuena)

The last two years have prompted much contemplation and reconsideration of the reasons why we make our films as well as the ways in which we make them. What aspect of your filmmaking—whether in your creative process, the way you finance your films, your production methodology or the way you relate to your audience—did you have to reinvent in order to make and complete the film you are bringing to the festival this year?

I felt the need to be more honest, more truthful to the nature of my characters, to dig deeper into the theme of my movies. It meant putting human experience—our connections—at the center of the story and trying to be as sincere about the complexity and the ambiguity of our emotions as possible. Our lives have been chaotic, we’ve seen the absolute worst and the best in people around us. We’ve tried not to despair and stay in good spirits. Fiction that reflects all of this while entertaining us makes us feel less alone. It also reflected in the choosing of the crew and the way the shooting went. We are all in this together, we are fortunate to be healthy and working in what we love. Let’s have fun, work hard to give the best of us, and take care of each other.

