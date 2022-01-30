Sound and Visionaries ’22: Our Picks for Awards Season’s Most Exciting Below-the-Line Artists

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in Passing (courtesy of Netflix)

Filmmaker‘s current print edition contains our annual section devoted to the below-the-line artists that excited us through this Fall’s awards season. Read below profiles by Abby Bender, Scott Macaulay, Matt Mulcahey, Vikram Murthri and Vadim Rizov, and, if you haven’t checked out these films, we recommend you do!

Cinematography: Passing‘s Edu Grau, by Matt Mulcahey.

Costume Design: Belfast‘s Charlotte Walter.

Editing: Licorice Pizza‘s Andy Jorgenson, by Vikram Murthri.

Original Score: The Power of the Dog‘s Jonny Greenwood, by Scott Macaulay

Production Design: The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Stefan Dechant, by Erik Luers

Sound: The <i>Memoria</i> Sound Team of Akritchalerm Kalayanamitr, Richard Hocks and Javier Umpierrez, by Scott Macaulay