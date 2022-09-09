14 Films We’re Recommending You See at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

The Toronto Film Festival is underway, the first purely in-person edition since before the COVID-19 pandemic. There are high profile premieres, including Ryan Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, a number of films traveling on their awards march from Telluride and/or Venice (Florian Zeller’s The Son, Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed), as well as smaller acquisition titles that are always in danger of being overlooked amidst the galas. Below are a number of films, most but not all TIFF premieres, that we’re recommending you check out, whether that recommendation is based on pre-screening or just our knowledge of the director’s past work. Check back in the coming days for Vadim Rizov’s Critics Notebooks from the festival.

The Fabelmans. Wikipedia pegs 1999 as the first time Steven Spielberg publicly discussed his plans to make a film based directly on his own childhood, rather than sublimating divorce trauma through E.T. or disappointment in father figures through a litter other titles. “My big fear is that my mom and dad won’t like it and will think it’s an insult and won’t share my loving yet critical point of view about what it was like to grow up with them,” he told The New York Times, then waited over half a year until his last parent died in 2020 before announcing that production was finally imminent. — Vadim Rizov

How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Would any of today’s socially-minded progressive doc funders have made a documentary based on eco-scholar Andreas Malm’s Verso book, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, which as a way of dealing with the climate crisis, advocates precisely what its title suggests? Indeed, what would the resulting “impact campaign” and its “call to action” have looked like? (For once, definable metrics would not be in short supply.) Leave it to the immensely talented Daniel Goldhaber to take up the cause with his Toronto world premiere, which is not a Loopmanics-style how-to but an exciting ensemble thriller in which eight mostly young activists take their increasingly hot futures into their own hands. Goldhaber and Pipeline producer Isa Mazzei made our 25 New Faces list on the basis of the excellent debut feature they directed together, Cam, and here they join other New Faces (editor Daniel Garber, actor Sasha Lane) in a film that’s refreshingly free of bothsidesist handwringing — these young people want to blow up a pipeline! And while the approach here could never be called didactic, Garber and his team (he wrote the film with executive producer Jordan Sjol and producer and actor Ariela Barer) skillfully allow nuanced dialogues around climate activism, which include a consideration of how oil supply chain disruptions affect the working class, to emerge gracefully from character and backstory. Bold, passionate and unapologetic, this is what independent films should be. — Scott Macaulay

Vulture. Stéphane Lafleur’s third feature, 2014’s Tu Dors, Nicole, was an equally melancholy and bemused coming-of-age sketch, something like Ghost World without any side character grotesques to offset its main characters whose American home video release was also the only time I’ve been asked to write the liner notes for a DVD (and Blu-ray!), Eight years later, the Québécois director is back with a movie about five astronauts tasked with the melancholy task of simulating the behavior of a manned mission to Mars to predict problems before they start. — VR