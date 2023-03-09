Trailer Watch: MoMI’s First Look 2023

Watch the trailer for the Museum of the Moving Image’s annual First Look showcase, which will run from March 15-19 in Queens, New York City. The 38-film lineup features 25 New Faces of Film alums Artemis Shaw and Prashanth Kamalakanthan‘s New Strains, which recently won a Special Jury Prize at IFFR as well as Kevin Jerome Everson‘s short Gospel Hill, on which he collaborated with Claudrena N. Harold. Other notable titles include Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel‘s short film Maid, which will be shown ahead of the Dardenne brothers’ Tori and Lokita. We’ve also covered several First Look films during their premieres at other festivals, including Sundance selections Fremont, Mami Wata and The Eight Mountains as well as True/False title R21 AKA Restoring Solidarity.

The trailer was cut by filmmakers Damon Smith and Jeff Reichert (who won an Oscar for American Factory, which his late aunt Julia Reichert co-directed with her partner Steven Bognar). For more information about the festival lineup, tickets and showtimes, visit MoMI’s official First Look webpage.