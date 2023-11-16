Filmmaker

Cinema Eye Honors Announces 2024 Nominations

by
in Festivals & Events
on Nov 16, 2023

Cinema Eye Honors announced its nominations today for the 17th annual awards ceremony, to be held on January 12, 2024 at the New York Academy of Medicine. As the press release notes, “Kokomo City, the debut feature from D. Smith led all nominees with six nominations. Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol, Sam Green’s 32 Sounds and Maite Alberdi’s The Eternal Memory each received five nominations. All four films are nominated for Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, where they are joined by Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson’s Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project and Davis Guggenheim’s Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” The full list of nominations follows below.

2024 Cinema Eye Honors Nominations

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

20 Days in Mariupol
Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
Produced by Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson Rath and Derl McCrudden

32 Sounds
Directed by Sam Green
Produced by Josh Penn and Thomas O. Kriegsman

The Eternal Memory
Directed by Maite Alberdi
Produced by Maite Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue

Four Daughters
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
Produced by Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson and Tommy Oliver

Kokomo City
Directed by D. Smith
Produced by D. Smith, Harris Doran and Bill Butler

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Directed by Davis Guggenheim
Produced by Davis Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Jonathan King and Will Cohen

Outstanding Direction

Sam Green | 32 Sounds
Wim Wenders | Anselm
Maite Alberdi | The Eternal Memory
Kaouther Ben Hania | Four Daughters
D. Smith | Kokomo City
Claire Simon | Our Body

Outstanding Editing

Michelle Mizner | 20 Days in Mariupol
Nels Bangerter | 32 Sounds
Carolina Siraqyan | The Eternal Memory
Mikel Cee Karlsson, Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson | Fantastic Machine
Alain Gomis | Rewind & Play
Michael Harte | Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Production

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson Rath and Derl McCrudden | 20 Days in Mariupol
Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun | American Symphony
Samuel Ekomol, Andrew H. Brown and Moses Thursnira | Between the Rains
Jana Edelbaum, Rachel Cohen and Sue Mi Terry | Beyond Utopia
Christopher Sharp and John Battsek | Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Margreth Olin | Songs of Earth

Outstanding Cinematography

Franz Lustig | Anselm
Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor | De Humani Corporis Fabrica
Curren Sheldon | King Coal
D. Smith | Kokomo City
Ants Tammik | Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo | Songs of Earth

Outstanding Original Score

JD Samson | 32 Sounds
—Jon Batiste | American Symphony
—Leonard Küßner | Anselm
—Samora Pinderhughes and Chris Pattishall | Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
—Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan | The Pigeon Tunnel
—Rebekka Karijord | Songs of Earth

Outstanding Sound Design

—Mark Mangini | 32 Sounds
—Adam Prescod, Greg Gettens and Will Chapman | The Deepest Breath
—Nicolas Becker | De Humani Corporis Fabrica
—Roni Pillischer | Kokomo City
—Huldar Freyr Arnarson and Edvard Egilsson | Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
—Arturo “Frosty” Salazar, María Alejandra Rojas and Alison O’Daniel | The Tuba Thieves

Outstanding Visual Design

—Melissa McClung | The Arc of Oblivion
—Thomas Curtis and Sean Pierce | Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
—Jason Carpenter and Holly Stone | The Mission
—Hyung Cho and Helen Niu | Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV
—Juan Carlos Concha Riveros, Carlos León Sancha and Marcello Quintanilha | They Shot the Piano Player

Outstanding Debut

20 Days in Mariupol | Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp
Kokomo City | Directed by D. Smith
Orlando, My Political Biography | Directed by Paul B. Preciado
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood | Directed by Anna Hints
The Tuba Thieves | Directed by Alison O’Daniel

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

Away | Directed by Ruslan Fedotow
Between Earth & Sky | Directed by Andrew Nadkami
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games | Directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
Neighbour Abdi | Directed by Douwe Dijkstra
Oasis | Directed by Justine Martin
Will You Look at Me | Directed by Shuli Huang

Audience Choice Prize

20 Days in Mariupol | Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
American Symphony | Directed by Matthew Heineman
Beyond Utopia | Directed by Madeleine Gavin
Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp
Confessions of a Good Samaritan | Directed by Penny Lane
The Deepest Breath | Directed by Laura McGann
The Eternal Memory | Directed by Maite Alberdi
Invisible Beauty | Directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng
Joan Baez I Am a Noise | Directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood | Directed by Anna Hints

Spotlight

Against the Tide | Directed by Sarvnik Kaur
Anhell69 | Directed by Theo Montoya
Bad Press | Directed by Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler
Cette Maison (This House) | Directed by Miryam Charles
Midwives | Directed by Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing
Q | Directed by Jude Chehab

Heterodox

The Buriti Flower | Directed by João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
The Echo | Directed by Tatiana Huezo
Four Daughters | Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Past Lives | Directed by Celine Song
Reality | Directed by Tina Satter
The Unknown Country | Directed by Morrisa Maltz

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

American Symphony | Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Apolonia, Apolonia | Apolonia Sokol
Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Bobi Wine
Confessions of a Good Samaritan | Penny Lane
The Disappearance of Shere Hite | Shere Hite
The Eternal Memory | Augusto Góngora & Paulina Urrutia
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project | Nikki Giovanni
Invisible Beauty | Bethann Hardison
Joan Baez I Am a Noise | Joan Baez
Kokomo City | Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver
The Pigeon Tunnel | David Cornwell aka John le Carré
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie | Michael J. Fox
A Still Small Voice | Margaret “Mati” Engel
Twice Colonized | Aaju Peter
While We Watched | Ravish Kumar

The following were previously announced on Thursday, October 19 2023 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.

Audience Choice Award Long List

20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov
32 Sounds, directed by Sam Green
American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman
Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin
Bobi Wine: The People’s President, directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo
A Compassionate Spy, directed by Steve James
Confessions of a Good Samaritan, directed by Penny Lane
The Deepest Breath, directed by Laura McGann
The Eternal Memory, directed by Maite Alberdi
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés
Invisible Beauty, directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng
Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle
Kokomo City, directed by D. Smith
The Mission, directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss
The Pigeon Tunnel, directed by Errol Morris
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, directed by Anna Hints
Stamped From the Beginning, directed by Roger Ross Williams
Stephen Curry: Underrated, directed by Peter Nicks
Still: Michael J. Fox Movie, directed by Davis Guggenheim

The Unforgettables Honorees

American Symphony, Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Apolonia, Apolonia, Apolonia Sokol
Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Bobi Wine
Confessions of a Good Samaritan, Penny Lane
The Disappearance of Shere Hite, Shere Hite
The Eternal Memory, Augusto Góngora & Paulina Urrutia
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, Nikki Giovanni
Invisible Beauty, Bethann Hardison
Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, Joan Baez
Kokomo City, Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver
The Pigeon Tunnel, David Cornwell aka John le Carré
Still: Michael J. Fox Movie, Michael J. Fox
A Still Small Voice, Margaret “Mati” Engel
Twice Colonized, Aaju Peter
While We Watched, Ravish Kumar

Broadcast Film Nominees

Being Mary Tyler Moore, directed by James Adolphus, HBO | Max
Judy Blume Forever, directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, Prime Video
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir, Peacock
Nothing Lasts Forever, directed by Jason Kohn, Showtime
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, directed by Lana Wilson, Hulu
The Stroll, directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, HBO | Max

Nonfiction Series Nominees

Couples Therapy — Season Three, directed by Joshua Altman and Bennett Elliott, Showtime
Dear Mama, directed by Allen Hughes, FX
Paul T. Goldman, directed by Jason Woliner, Peacock
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, directed by Andrew Renzi, Netflix
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, directed by Zach Heinzerling, Hulu

Anthology Series Nominees

The 1619 Project
Executive Producers: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Roger Ross Williams, Shoshana Guy, Caitlin Roper, Kathleen Lingo, Helen Verno and Oprah Winfrey, Hulu
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Executive Producers: Andrew Fried, David Gelb and Brian McGinn, Netflix
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
Executive Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Pagan Harleman, Anna Barnes and Chris Kugelman, National Geographic
Leguizamo Does America
Executive Producers: Carolina Saavedra, John Leguizamo, Ben DeJesus, Elizabeth Fischer, Andy Berg, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Rashida Jones and Amanda Spain, MSNBC
Our Planet II
Executive Producers: Huw Cordey, Alastair Fothergirll and Keith Scholey Netflix
Untold
Executive Producers: Chapman Way, Maclain Way, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ryan Duffy, Miguel Tamayo and Jaymee Messler, Netflix

Broadcast Editing Nominees

The 1619 Project
Editors: Ephraim Kirkwood, Adriana Pacheco, Stefanie Maridueña and Ed Barteski, Hulu
Dear Mama
Editor: Lasse Järvi, FX
Nothing Lasts Forever
Editors: Paul Marchand and Jack Price, Showtime
Paul T. Goldman
Editors: Mike Giambra, Hank Friedmann, Jody McVeigh-Schultz and Danny Scharar, Peacock
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
Editors: Sara Newens, Anne Yao and David Teague, Hulu

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

The 1619 Project
Cinematographer: Jerry Henry, Hulu
The Cave of Adullam
Cinematographers: Greg Harriott and Mike Doyle, ESPN
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
Cinematographers: Ross McDonnell, Alfredo de Juan, Cam Riley, and Nick Kraus, National Geographic
Nothing Lasts Forever
Cinematographer: Heloisa Passos, Showtime
Our Planet II
Cinematographers: Kyle McBurnie, John Shier, Matt Aeberhard, Sophie Darlington, Jesse Wilkinson, John Haskew and John Brown, Netflix
Restaurants at the End of the World
Cinematographer: Petr Cikhart, National Geographic

Shorts List Semifinalists

Away, directed by Ruslan Fedotow
Between Earth and Sky, directed by Andrew Nadkami
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
Deciding Vote, directed by Jeremy Workman and Rob Lyons
Into the Blue, directed by Omer Sami
The Last Repair Shop, directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Margie Soudek’s Salt and Pepper Shakers, directed by Meredith Moore
Neighbour Abdi, directed by Douwe Dijkstra
Oasis, directed by Justine Martin
Will You Look at Me, directed by Shuli Huang

