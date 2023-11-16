Cinema Eye Honors Announces 2024 Nominations

Cinema Eye Honors announced its nominations today for the 17th annual awards ceremony, to be held on January 12, 2024 at the New York Academy of Medicine. As the press release notes, “Kokomo City, the debut feature from D. Smith led all nominees with six nominations. Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol, Sam Green’s 32 Sounds and Maite Alberdi’s The Eternal Memory each received five nominations. All four films are nominated for Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, where they are joined by Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson’s Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project and Davis Guggenheim’s Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” The full list of nominations follows below.

2024 Cinema Eye Honors Nominations

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

Produced by Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson Rath and Derl McCrudden

32 Sounds

Directed by Sam Green

Produced by Josh Penn and Thomas O. Kriegsman

The Eternal Memory

Directed by Maite Alberdi

Produced by Maite Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue

Four Daughters

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

Produced by Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson and Tommy Oliver

Kokomo City

Directed by D. Smith

Produced by D. Smith, Harris Doran and Bill Butler

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Directed by Davis Guggenheim

Produced by Davis Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Jonathan King and Will Cohen

Outstanding Direction

—Sam Green | 32 Sounds

—Wim Wenders | Anselm

—Maite Alberdi | The Eternal Memory

—Kaouther Ben Hania | Four Daughters

—D. Smith | Kokomo City

—Claire Simon | Our Body

Outstanding Editing

—Michelle Mizner | 20 Days in Mariupol

—Nels Bangerter | 32 Sounds

—Carolina Siraqyan | The Eternal Memory

—Mikel Cee Karlsson, Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson | Fantastic Machine

—Alain Gomis | Rewind & Play

—Michael Harte | Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Production

—Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson Rath and Derl McCrudden | 20 Days in Mariupol

—Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun | American Symphony

—Samuel Ekomol, Andrew H. Brown and Moses Thursnira | Between the Rains

—Jana Edelbaum, Rachel Cohen and Sue Mi Terry | Beyond Utopia

—Christopher Sharp and John Battsek | Bobi Wine: The People’s President

—Margreth Olin | Songs of Earth

Outstanding Cinematography

—Franz Lustig | Anselm

—Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor | De Humani Corporis Fabrica

—Curren Sheldon | King Coal

—D. Smith | Kokomo City

—Ants Tammik | Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

—Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo | Songs of Earth

Outstanding Original Score

—JD Samson | 32 Sounds

—Jon Batiste | American Symphony

—Leonard Küßner | Anselm

—Samora Pinderhughes and Chris Pattishall | Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

—Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan | The Pigeon Tunnel

—Rebekka Karijord | Songs of Earth

Outstanding Sound Design

—Mark Mangini | 32 Sounds

—Adam Prescod, Greg Gettens and Will Chapman | The Deepest Breath

—Nicolas Becker | De Humani Corporis Fabrica

—Roni Pillischer | Kokomo City

—Huldar Freyr Arnarson and Edvard Egilsson | Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

—Arturo “Frosty” Salazar, María Alejandra Rojas and Alison O’Daniel | The Tuba Thieves

Outstanding Visual Design

—Melissa McClung | The Arc of Oblivion

—Thomas Curtis and Sean Pierce | Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

—Jason Carpenter and Holly Stone | The Mission

—Hyung Cho and Helen Niu | Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV

—Juan Carlos Concha Riveros, Carlos León Sancha and Marcello Quintanilha | They Shot the Piano Player

Outstanding Debut

—20 Days in Mariupol | Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

—Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp

—Kokomo City | Directed by D. Smith

—Orlando, My Political Biography | Directed by Paul B. Preciado

—Smoke Sauna Sisterhood | Directed by Anna Hints

—The Tuba Thieves | Directed by Alison O’Daniel

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

—Away | Directed by Ruslan Fedotow

—Between Earth & Sky | Directed by Andrew Nadkami

—Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games | Directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

—Neighbour Abdi | Directed by Douwe Dijkstra

—Oasis | Directed by Justine Martin

—Will You Look at Me | Directed by Shuli Huang

Audience Choice Prize

—20 Days in Mariupol | Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

—American Symphony | Directed by Matthew Heineman

—Beyond Utopia | Directed by Madeleine Gavin

—Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp

—Confessions of a Good Samaritan | Directed by Penny Lane

—The Deepest Breath | Directed by Laura McGann

—The Eternal Memory | Directed by Maite Alberdi

—Invisible Beauty | Directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng

—Joan Baez I Am a Noise | Directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle

—Smoke Sauna Sisterhood | Directed by Anna Hints

Spotlight

—Against the Tide | Directed by Sarvnik Kaur

—Anhell69 | Directed by Theo Montoya

—Bad Press | Directed by Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler

—Cette Maison (This House) | Directed by Miryam Charles

—Midwives | Directed by Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

—Q | Directed by Jude Chehab

Heterodox

—The Buriti Flower | Directed by João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora

—The Echo | Directed by Tatiana Huezo

—Four Daughters | Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

—Past Lives | Directed by Celine Song

—Reality | Directed by Tina Satter

—The Unknown Country | Directed by Morrisa Maltz

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

—American Symphony | Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

—Apolonia, Apolonia | Apolonia Sokol

—Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Bobi Wine

—Confessions of a Good Samaritan | Penny Lane

—The Disappearance of Shere Hite | Shere Hite

—The Eternal Memory | Augusto Góngora & Paulina Urrutia

—Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project | Nikki Giovanni

—Invisible Beauty | Bethann Hardison

—Joan Baez I Am a Noise | Joan Baez

—Kokomo City | Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver

—The Pigeon Tunnel | David Cornwell aka John le Carré

—Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie | Michael J. Fox

—A Still Small Voice | Margaret “Mati” Engel

—Twice Colonized | Aaju Peter

—While We Watched | Ravish Kumar

The following were previously announced on Thursday, October 19 2023 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.

Audience Choice Award Long List

—20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov

—32 Sounds, directed by Sam Green

—American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman

—Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin

—Bobi Wine: The People’s President, directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

—A Compassionate Spy, directed by Steve James

—Confessions of a Good Samaritan, directed by Penny Lane

—The Deepest Breath, directed by Laura McGann

—The Eternal Memory, directed by Maite Alberdi

—Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

—Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés

—Invisible Beauty, directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng

—Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle

—Kokomo City, directed by D. Smith

—The Mission, directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

—The Pigeon Tunnel, directed by Errol Morris

—Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, directed by Anna Hints

—Stamped From the Beginning, directed by Roger Ross Williams

—Stephen Curry: Underrated, directed by Peter Nicks

—Still: Michael J. Fox Movie, directed by Davis Guggenheim

The Unforgettables Honorees

—American Symphony, Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

—Apolonia, Apolonia, Apolonia Sokol

—Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Bobi Wine

—Confessions of a Good Samaritan, Penny Lane

—The Disappearance of Shere Hite, Shere Hite

—The Eternal Memory, Augusto Góngora & Paulina Urrutia

—Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, Nikki Giovanni

—Invisible Beauty, Bethann Hardison

—Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, Joan Baez

—Kokomo City, Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver

—The Pigeon Tunnel, David Cornwell aka John le Carré

—Still: Michael J. Fox Movie, Michael J. Fox

—A Still Small Voice, Margaret “Mati” Engel

—Twice Colonized, Aaju Peter

—While We Watched, Ravish Kumar

Broadcast Film Nominees

—Being Mary Tyler Moore, directed by James Adolphus, HBO | Max

—Judy Blume Forever, directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, Prime Video

—Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir, Peacock

—Nothing Lasts Forever, directed by Jason Kohn, Showtime

—Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, directed by Lana Wilson, Hulu

—The Stroll, directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, HBO | Max

Nonfiction Series Nominees

—Couples Therapy — Season Three, directed by Joshua Altman and Bennett Elliott, Showtime

—Dear Mama, directed by Allen Hughes, FX

—Paul T. Goldman, directed by Jason Woliner, Peacock

—Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, directed by Andrew Renzi, Netflix

—Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, directed by Zach Heinzerling, Hulu

Anthology Series Nominees

—The 1619 Project

Executive Producers: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Roger Ross Williams, Shoshana Guy, Caitlin Roper, Kathleen Lingo, Helen Verno and Oprah Winfrey, Hulu

—Chef’s Table: Pizza

Executive Producers: Andrew Fried, David Gelb and Brian McGinn, Netflix

—Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Pagan Harleman, Anna Barnes and Chris Kugelman, National Geographic

—Leguizamo Does America

Executive Producers: Carolina Saavedra, John Leguizamo, Ben DeJesus, Elizabeth Fischer, Andy Berg, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Rashida Jones and Amanda Spain, MSNBC

—Our Planet II

Executive Producers: Huw Cordey, Alastair Fothergirll and Keith Scholey Netflix

—Untold

Executive Producers: Chapman Way, Maclain Way, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ryan Duffy, Miguel Tamayo and Jaymee Messler, Netflix

Broadcast Editing Nominees

—The 1619 Project

Editors: Ephraim Kirkwood, Adriana Pacheco, Stefanie Maridueña and Ed Barteski, Hulu

—Dear Mama

Editor: Lasse Järvi, FX

—Nothing Lasts Forever

Editors: Paul Marchand and Jack Price, Showtime

—Paul T. Goldman

Editors: Mike Giambra, Hank Friedmann, Jody McVeigh-Schultz and Danny Scharar, Peacock

—Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

Editors: Sara Newens, Anne Yao and David Teague, Hulu

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

—The 1619 Project

Cinematographer: Jerry Henry, Hulu

—The Cave of Adullam

Cinematographers: Greg Harriott and Mike Doyle, ESPN

—Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

Cinematographers: Ross McDonnell, Alfredo de Juan, Cam Riley, and Nick Kraus, National Geographic

—Nothing Lasts Forever

Cinematographer: Heloisa Passos, Showtime

—Our Planet II

Cinematographers: Kyle McBurnie, John Shier, Matt Aeberhard, Sophie Darlington, Jesse Wilkinson, John Haskew and John Brown, Netflix

—Restaurants at the End of the World

Cinematographer: Petr Cikhart, National Geographic

Shorts List Semifinalists

—Away, directed by Ruslan Fedotow

—Between Earth and Sky, directed by Andrew Nadkami

—Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

—Deciding Vote, directed by Jeremy Workman and Rob Lyons

—Into the Blue, directed by Omer Sami

—The Last Repair Shop, directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

—Margie Soudek’s Salt and Pepper Shakers, directed by Meredith Moore

—Neighbour Abdi, directed by Douwe Dijkstra

—Oasis, directed by Justine Martin

—Will You Look at Me, directed by Shuli Huang