Cinema Eye Honors Announces 2024 Nominations
Cinema Eye Honors announced its nominations today for the 17th annual awards ceremony, to be held on January 12, 2024 at the New York Academy of Medicine. As the press release notes, “Kokomo City, the debut feature from D. Smith led all nominees with six nominations. Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol, Sam Green’s 32 Sounds and Maite Alberdi’s The Eternal Memory each received five nominations. All four films are nominated for Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, where they are joined by Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson’s Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project and Davis Guggenheim’s Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” The full list of nominations follows below.
2024 Cinema Eye Honors Nominations
Outstanding Nonfiction Feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
Produced by Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson Rath and Derl McCrudden
32 Sounds
Directed by Sam Green
Produced by Josh Penn and Thomas O. Kriegsman
The Eternal Memory
Directed by Maite Alberdi
Produced by Maite Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue
Four Daughters
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
Produced by Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson and Tommy Oliver
Kokomo City
Directed by D. Smith
Produced by D. Smith, Harris Doran and Bill Butler
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Directed by Davis Guggenheim
Produced by Davis Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Jonathan King and Will Cohen
Outstanding Direction
—Sam Green | 32 Sounds
—Wim Wenders | Anselm
—Maite Alberdi | The Eternal Memory
—Kaouther Ben Hania | Four Daughters
—D. Smith | Kokomo City
—Claire Simon | Our Body
Outstanding Editing
—Michelle Mizner | 20 Days in Mariupol
—Nels Bangerter | 32 Sounds
—Carolina Siraqyan | The Eternal Memory
—Mikel Cee Karlsson, Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson | Fantastic Machine
—Alain Gomis | Rewind & Play
—Michael Harte | Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Production
—Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson Rath and Derl McCrudden | 20 Days in Mariupol
—Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun | American Symphony
—Samuel Ekomol, Andrew H. Brown and Moses Thursnira | Between the Rains
—Jana Edelbaum, Rachel Cohen and Sue Mi Terry | Beyond Utopia
—Christopher Sharp and John Battsek | Bobi Wine: The People’s President
—Margreth Olin | Songs of Earth
Outstanding Cinematography
—Franz Lustig | Anselm
—Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor | De Humani Corporis Fabrica
—Curren Sheldon | King Coal
—D. Smith | Kokomo City
—Ants Tammik | Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
—Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo | Songs of Earth
Outstanding Original Score
—JD Samson | 32 Sounds
—Jon Batiste | American Symphony
—Leonard Küßner | Anselm
—Samora Pinderhughes and Chris Pattishall | Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
—Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan | The Pigeon Tunnel
—Rebekka Karijord | Songs of Earth
Outstanding Sound Design
—Mark Mangini | 32 Sounds
—Adam Prescod, Greg Gettens and Will Chapman | The Deepest Breath
—Nicolas Becker | De Humani Corporis Fabrica
—Roni Pillischer | Kokomo City
—Huldar Freyr Arnarson and Edvard Egilsson | Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
—Arturo “Frosty” Salazar, María Alejandra Rojas and Alison O’Daniel | The Tuba Thieves
Outstanding Visual Design
—Melissa McClung | The Arc of Oblivion
—Thomas Curtis and Sean Pierce | Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
—Jason Carpenter and Holly Stone | The Mission
—Hyung Cho and Helen Niu | Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV
—Juan Carlos Concha Riveros, Carlos León Sancha and Marcello Quintanilha | They Shot the Piano Player
Outstanding Debut
—20 Days in Mariupol | Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
—Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp
—Kokomo City | Directed by D. Smith
—Orlando, My Political Biography | Directed by Paul B. Preciado
—Smoke Sauna Sisterhood | Directed by Anna Hints
—The Tuba Thieves | Directed by Alison O’Daniel
Outstanding Nonfiction Short
—Away | Directed by Ruslan Fedotow
—Between Earth & Sky | Directed by Andrew Nadkami
—Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games | Directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
—Neighbour Abdi | Directed by Douwe Dijkstra
—Oasis | Directed by Justine Martin
—Will You Look at Me | Directed by Shuli Huang
Audience Choice Prize
—20 Days in Mariupol | Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
—American Symphony | Directed by Matthew Heineman
—Beyond Utopia | Directed by Madeleine Gavin
—Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp
—Confessions of a Good Samaritan | Directed by Penny Lane
—The Deepest Breath | Directed by Laura McGann
—The Eternal Memory | Directed by Maite Alberdi
—Invisible Beauty | Directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng
—Joan Baez I Am a Noise | Directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle
—Smoke Sauna Sisterhood | Directed by Anna Hints
Spotlight
—Against the Tide | Directed by Sarvnik Kaur
—Anhell69 | Directed by Theo Montoya
—Bad Press | Directed by Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler
—Cette Maison (This House) | Directed by Miryam Charles
—Midwives | Directed by Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing
—Q | Directed by Jude Chehab
Heterodox
—The Buriti Flower | Directed by João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
—The Echo | Directed by Tatiana Huezo
—Four Daughters | Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
—Past Lives | Directed by Celine Song
—Reality | Directed by Tina Satter
—The Unknown Country | Directed by Morrisa Maltz
The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)
—American Symphony | Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
—Apolonia, Apolonia | Apolonia Sokol
—Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Bobi Wine
—Confessions of a Good Samaritan | Penny Lane
—The Disappearance of Shere Hite | Shere Hite
—The Eternal Memory | Augusto Góngora & Paulina Urrutia
—Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project | Nikki Giovanni
—Invisible Beauty | Bethann Hardison
—Joan Baez I Am a Noise | Joan Baez
—Kokomo City | Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver
—The Pigeon Tunnel | David Cornwell aka John le Carré
—Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie | Michael J. Fox
—A Still Small Voice | Margaret “Mati” Engel
—Twice Colonized | Aaju Peter
—While We Watched | Ravish Kumar
The following were previously announced on Thursday, October 19 2023 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.
Audience Choice Award Long List
—20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov
—32 Sounds, directed by Sam Green
—American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman
—Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin
—Bobi Wine: The People’s President, directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo
—A Compassionate Spy, directed by Steve James
—Confessions of a Good Samaritan, directed by Penny Lane
—The Deepest Breath, directed by Laura McGann
—The Eternal Memory, directed by Maite Alberdi
—Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
—Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés
—Invisible Beauty, directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng
—Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle
—Kokomo City, directed by D. Smith
—The Mission, directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss
—The Pigeon Tunnel, directed by Errol Morris
—Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, directed by Anna Hints
—Stamped From the Beginning, directed by Roger Ross Williams
—Stephen Curry: Underrated, directed by Peter Nicks
—Still: Michael J. Fox Movie, directed by Davis Guggenheim
The Unforgettables Honorees
—American Symphony, Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
—Apolonia, Apolonia, Apolonia Sokol
—Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Bobi Wine
—Confessions of a Good Samaritan, Penny Lane
—The Disappearance of Shere Hite, Shere Hite
—The Eternal Memory, Augusto Góngora & Paulina Urrutia
—Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, Nikki Giovanni
—Invisible Beauty, Bethann Hardison
—Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, Joan Baez
—Kokomo City, Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver
—The Pigeon Tunnel, David Cornwell aka John le Carré
—Still: Michael J. Fox Movie, Michael J. Fox
—A Still Small Voice, Margaret “Mati” Engel
—Twice Colonized, Aaju Peter
—While We Watched, Ravish Kumar
Broadcast Film Nominees
—Being Mary Tyler Moore, directed by James Adolphus, HBO | Max
—Judy Blume Forever, directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, Prime Video
—Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir, Peacock
—Nothing Lasts Forever, directed by Jason Kohn, Showtime
—Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, directed by Lana Wilson, Hulu
—The Stroll, directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, HBO | Max
Nonfiction Series Nominees
—Couples Therapy — Season Three, directed by Joshua Altman and Bennett Elliott, Showtime
—Dear Mama, directed by Allen Hughes, FX
—Paul T. Goldman, directed by Jason Woliner, Peacock
—Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, directed by Andrew Renzi, Netflix
—Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, directed by Zach Heinzerling, Hulu
Anthology Series Nominees
—The 1619 Project
Executive Producers: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Roger Ross Williams, Shoshana Guy, Caitlin Roper, Kathleen Lingo, Helen Verno and Oprah Winfrey, Hulu
—Chef’s Table: Pizza
Executive Producers: Andrew Fried, David Gelb and Brian McGinn, Netflix
—Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
Executive Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Pagan Harleman, Anna Barnes and Chris Kugelman, National Geographic
—Leguizamo Does America
Executive Producers: Carolina Saavedra, John Leguizamo, Ben DeJesus, Elizabeth Fischer, Andy Berg, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Rashida Jones and Amanda Spain, MSNBC
—Our Planet II
Executive Producers: Huw Cordey, Alastair Fothergirll and Keith Scholey Netflix
—Untold
Executive Producers: Chapman Way, Maclain Way, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ryan Duffy, Miguel Tamayo and Jaymee Messler, Netflix
Broadcast Editing Nominees
—The 1619 Project
Editors: Ephraim Kirkwood, Adriana Pacheco, Stefanie Maridueña and Ed Barteski, Hulu
—Dear Mama
Editor: Lasse Järvi, FX
—Nothing Lasts Forever
Editors: Paul Marchand and Jack Price, Showtime
—Paul T. Goldman
Editors: Mike Giambra, Hank Friedmann, Jody McVeigh-Schultz and Danny Scharar, Peacock
—Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
Editors: Sara Newens, Anne Yao and David Teague, Hulu
Broadcast Cinematography Nominees
—The 1619 Project
Cinematographer: Jerry Henry, Hulu
—The Cave of Adullam
Cinematographers: Greg Harriott and Mike Doyle, ESPN
—Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
Cinematographers: Ross McDonnell, Alfredo de Juan, Cam Riley, and Nick Kraus, National Geographic
—Nothing Lasts Forever
Cinematographer: Heloisa Passos, Showtime
—Our Planet II
Cinematographers: Kyle McBurnie, John Shier, Matt Aeberhard, Sophie Darlington, Jesse Wilkinson, John Haskew and John Brown, Netflix
—Restaurants at the End of the World
Cinematographer: Petr Cikhart, National Geographic
Shorts List Semifinalists
—Away, directed by Ruslan Fedotow
—Between Earth and Sky, directed by Andrew Nadkami
—Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
—Deciding Vote, directed by Jeremy Workman and Rob Lyons
—Into the Blue, directed by Omer Sami
—The Last Repair Shop, directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
—Margie Soudek’s Salt and Pepper Shakers, directed by Meredith Moore
—Neighbour Abdi, directed by Douwe Dijkstra
—Oasis, directed by Justine Martin
—Will You Look at Me, directed by Shuli Huang