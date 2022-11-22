Everything Everywhere All At Once Leads 2023 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert‘s Everything Everywhere All At Once leads with eight total nods among the nominations for this year’s Independent Spirit Awards, which were announced today.
They’re not the only former 25 New Faces of Film included: Charlotte Wells‘s engrossing debut Aftersun tallies five total noms; Ricky D’Ambrose‘s The Cathedral receives three; kogonada is lauded in the Best Director and Best Screenplay categories for After Yang; Dean Fleischer Camp (alongside Nick Paley) is nominated in the Best Editing category for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Lena Dunham‘s Catherine Called Birdy snags a Best Screenplay nod; Nikyatu Jusu is recognized as a prospective Someone to Watch with her film Nanny; Isabel Castro lands in the Truer Than Fiction category with Mija; from the most recent crop of New Faces, Ellie Foumbi‘s Our Father, the Devil is nominated for Best Feature.
The nominations for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards is notable as the first time that gender-neutral categories are utilized for acting awards. The awards ceremony will take place on March 4, 2022. The host has yet to be announced. The television nominees will be announced on December 13.
Find the full list of nominees below:
Best Feature
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Our Father, the Devil
TÁR
Women Talking
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines
John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt
Best Director
Todd Field, TÁR
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Screenplay
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, TÁR
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best First Screenplay
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
Best Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Performance
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, TÁR
Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Best Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
Best Editing
Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral
Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Monika Willi, TÁR
Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
Women Talking
Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A House Made of Splinters
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A.
Best International Film
Corsage
Joyland
Leonor Will Never Die
Return to Seoul
Saint Omer
Producers Award
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste
Someone to Watch Award
Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
Truer Than Fiction Award
Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There