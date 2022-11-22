Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert‘s Everything Everywhere All At Once leads with eight total nods among the nominations for this year’s Independent Spirit Awards, which were announced today.

They’re not the only former 25 New Faces of Film included: Charlotte Wells‘s engrossing debut Aftersun tallies five total noms; Ricky D’Ambrose‘s The Cathedral receives three; kogonada is lauded in the Best Director and Best Screenplay categories for After Yang; Dean Fleischer Camp (alongside Nick Paley) is nominated in the Best Editing category for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Lena Dunham‘s Catherine Called Birdy snags a Best Screenplay nod; Nikyatu Jusu is recognized as a prospective Someone to Watch with her film Nanny; Isabel Castro lands in the Truer Than Fiction category with Mija; from the most recent crop of New Faces, Ellie Foumbi‘s Our Father, the Devil is nominated for Best Feature.

The nominations for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards is notable as the first time that gender-neutral categories are utilized for acting awards. The awards ceremony will take place on March 4, 2022. The host has yet to be announced. The television nominees will be announced on December 13.

Find the full list of nominees below:

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, the Devil

TÁR

Women Talking

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Best Director

Todd Field, TÁR

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, TÁR

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, TÁR

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Monika Willi, TÁR

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Women Talking

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A House Made of Splinters

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There