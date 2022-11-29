Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Best Feature at 2022 Gotham Awards
Everything Everywhere All at Once was the top winner at the 2022 Gotham Awards, which took place at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street on November 28. The film, written and directed by 25 New Face alums Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, took home awards for Best Feature and Outstanding Supporting Performer for Ke Huy Quan’s turn as struggling laundromat owner Waymond Wang. “This time last year, all I was hoping for was a job,” Quan said during his speech.
Other notable winners include Todd Field’s TÁR for Best Screenplay and Charlotte Wells’s (another former 25 New Face) Aftersun in the Breakthrough Director category. Gracija Filipović took home the Breakthrough Performer award for her role in Murina, directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (who was also nominated for Breakthrough Director). Danielle Deadwyler won Outstanding Lead Performance for her portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley in Till, with director Chinonye Chukwu accepting the award on her behalf due to Deadwyler’s absence from the ceremony.
Audrey Diwan’s abortion drama Happening, adapted from the autobiography of the same name by Annie Ernaux, was deemed Best International Feature. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, about two brothers in New Delhi who run a bird hospital to save the dwindling black kite population, won Best Documentary.
In the TV categories, Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes went to Pachinko on Apple TV+, while Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes was awarded to Netflix’s Mo. W. Kamau Bell’s Showtime docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby won Breakthrough Nonfiction Series, and Ben Wishaw took home the award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series for his work on This Is Going to Hurt.
The awards ceremony also featured several tributes, the first being the Innovator Tribute, which was awarded to Audible founder and executive chairman Don Katz.
The Ensemble Tribute went to the cast of Fire Island, composed of Joel Kim Booster (also the film’s screenwriter), Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips and Margaret Cho. Loosely adapted from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the queer romantic comedy directed by Andrew Ahn hit Hulu back in June.
Paul Dano filled in for a COVID-positive Steven Spielberg to present his Fabelmans co-star Michelle Williams with one of the night’s Performer Tributes. During her acceptance speech, Williams highlighted her gratitude for Mary Beth Peil, who played her grandmother during her teenage tenure on Dawson’s Creek.
Artistic director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera was honored with the Gotham Impact Salute, with Julianne Moore and Todd Haynes presenting the award. “Supporting independent cinema is not a choice: it is a duty simply because independent filmmakers are the salt of the earth,” Barbera said in his speech. Several of the night’s nominees had their beginnings at Venice, including TÁR, which premiered there earlier this year, and Happening, which won the Golden Lion in 2021. Also included among this crop are Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Romain Gavras’s Athena, Martin McDonagh‘s The Banshees of Inisherin, Luca Guadagnino‘s Bones and All, Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral, Juan Pablo González’s Dos Estaciones, Alice Diop‘s Saint Omer and Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale.
Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski and vice chairman Jason Cassidy were honored with an Industry Tribute. Two of the studio’s films were nominated for awards themselves: TÁR and James Gray’s semi-autobiographical coming of age film Armageddon Time. The company celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Kathryn Bigelow bestowed The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood with the Filmmaker Tribute. In her speech, Prince-Bythewood quoted Bigelow: “Kathryn once said that if there is a specific resistance to women making movies, I choose to ignore that as an obstacle for two reasons: I can’t change my gender, and I refuse to stop making movies.”
Sidney Poitier, who passed away earlier this year, posthumously received the Icon Tribute. Presented by actor Jonathan Majors, the tribute coincided with the announcement of The Gotham Sidney Poitier Initiative, which will provide mentorship, funding and career advancement for burgeoning filmmakers.
Following the Potier tribute, Josh and Benny Safdie presented the second Performer Tribute of the evening to their ongoing collaborator Adam Sandler, whose comedy records they listened to as children. Sandler then gave a hilarious speech that he claimed was written by his daughters. Speaking of his filmography, his daughters “wrote” that “people in prison need movies too, and TBS needs content.”
The full list of winners and nominees (winners in bold) can be found below:
Best Feature
Aftersun
The Cathedral
Dos Estaciones
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Breakthrough Director
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Owen Kline, Funny Pages
Elegance Bratton, The Inspection
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Murina
Beth de Araújo, Soft & Quiet
Jane Schoenbrun, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Best Screenplay
Kogonada, After Yang
James Gray, Armageddon Time
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, TÁR
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Breakthrough Performer
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Anna Diop, Nanny
Anna Cobb, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Outstanding Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Colin Farrell, After Yang
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Thandiwe Newton, God’s Country
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Raúl Castillo, The Inspection
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Nina Hoss, TÁR
Noémie Merlant, TÁR
Hong Chau, The Whale
Ben Whishaw, Women Talking
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Best International Feature
Athena
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision to Leave
Happening
Saint Omer
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
I Didn’t See You There
The Territory
What We Leave Behind
Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes
Pachinko (Apple+)
Severance (Apple+)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going To Hurt (AMC+)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
As We See It (Amazon Prime Video)
Mo (Netflix)
Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)
Somebody, Somewhere (HBO)
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Bilal Baig, Sort Of
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Matilda Lawler, Station Eleven
Britt Lower, Severance
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Minha Kim, Pachinko
Zahn McClarnon, Dark Winds
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Last Movie Stars
Mind Over Murder
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby