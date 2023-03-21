Applications Are Now Open for the Chicken & Egg Pictures Research and Development Grant

Chicken & Egg Pictures has announced their latest initiative, teaming up with Netflix on a $450,000 fund to support women and non-binary documentary filmmakers who have previously made at least two feature films and are currently working toward their next project. As many as 30 filmmaking teams will receive a $10,000 grant for research or a $20,000 grant for development. In addition to the grant, recipients will be provided with “peer support, mentorship opportunities and deeper connections in the documentary film industry.”

The Chicken & Egg Pictures Research & Development Grant is accepting applications through 12 p.m. ET on Monday, April 24. Recipients will be announced sometime this summer.

As an organization, Chicken & Egg Pictures has supported many prominent non-fiction filmmakers, such as Julia Reichert, Nanfu Wang, Laura Poitras, Yance Ford and Kirsten Johnson. They’ve also aided several 25 New Faces of Film with their projects, including Penny Lane, Ash Goh Hua, Jessica Kingdon, Jesse Epstein, Kimberly Reed, Sonia Kennebeck, Alison O’Daniel, Nico Opper, Jessica Oreck, Elaine McMillion Sheldon and filmmaking team Katherine Fairfax Wright and Malika Zouhali-Worrall.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit the official webpage.