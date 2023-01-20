Filmmaker

2023 Sundance Questionnaire: Editor Responses

The marquee at Park City's Egyptian Theater, which reads "Sundance Film Festival January 19-29, 2023."Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Each year, Filmmaker sends all Sundance feature film or series editors a questionnaire to complete ahead of their film’s festival screening. We also send out cinematographer questionnaires and a single question for feature directors to answer.

Below, find links to individual editor responses, which will be updated daily during the festival.

“I Wanted To Make Sure the Film Felt Lived In”: Editor Ryan Kendrick on Sometimes I Think About Dying

“A Foray Into the Heart of Different Family Dynamics”: Editor Anouk Deschênes on The Longest Goodbye

