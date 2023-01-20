2023 Sundance Questionnaire: Cinematographer Responses

Photo: Kelsey Doyle, courtesy Sundance Institute.

Each year, Filmmaker sends all Sundance feature film or series cinematographers a questionnaire to complete ahead of their film’s festival screening. We also send out editor questionnaires and a single question for feature directors to answer.

Below, find links to individual cinematographer responses, which will be updated daily during the festival.

“We Needed To Embrace a Certain Amount of Ugliness”: DP Dustin Lane on Sometimes I Think About Dying

“In the Desert, There Were Challenges We Couldn’t Foresee”: DP Boaz Freund on The Longest Goodbye