The Sundance Question: What Hidden Part of Your Film Are You Most Privately Proud of, and Why?

Photo: Kelsey Doyle

by
Sundance, Sundance Responses
Jan 25, 2019

Each year Filmmaker asks all the incoming feature directors at Sundance one question. (To see past years’ questions and responses, click here.)

This year’s question:

Whenever directors watch their own films, they always do so with the knowledge that there are moments that occurred during their production — whether that’s in the financing and development or shooting or post — that required incredible ingenuity, skill, planning or just plain luck, but whose difficulty is invisible to most spectators. These are the moments directors are often the most proud of, and that pride comes with the knowledge that no one on the outside could ever properly appreciate what went into them.

So, we ask: “What hidden part of your film are you most privately proud of and why?”

“Roll a Hospital Bed Down the Busiest Intersection of Koreatown”: Director Justin Chon | Ms. Purple

“I was Amazed That We Got Permission to Film in Russia”: Directors Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky | Anthropocene – The Human Epoch

“Filming a Record of the Voyage on a Clunky SVHS Camera”: Director Alex Holmes | Maiden

“Ways to Best Utilize the Unfortunate and Bizarre Cards We Were Dealt”: Director Ben Berman | Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary

“To Revisit Such a Traumatic Experience for the Sake of Our Movie”: Director Lulu Wang | The Farewell

